Lollipop Chainsaw Remake revealed by creator Yoshimi Yasuda - Expected release information and more

Yoshimi Yasuda revealed over social media this weekend that Lollipop Chainsaw Remake is on the way. The former producer of Lollipop Chainsaw and Kadokawa Games CEO made the statement on Twitter and gave a release date window to which fans could look forward.

Fans will also be receiving a graphics overhaul, some new features, and so much more. Originally released in 2012 and designed by the legendary Suda51, the game is currently developing.

安田善巳 @yasudaD5

Please check Producer message about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake.

#lollipopchainsaw

#ロリポップチェーンソー Lollipop Chainasaw Remake の発表に関する Producer message をお届けします…!!!Please check Producer message about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake. Lollipop Chainasaw Remake の発表に関する Producer message をお届けします…!!!Please check Producer message about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake.#lollipopchainsaw#ロリポップチェーンソー https://t.co/ILeLTKNVZ3

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake is greenlit, says former Kadokawa Games CEO

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake was confirmed by the original producer this morning on Twitter. He released a statement in both Japanese and English to confirm that the game will be released in 2023, but no official date has been given yet. So at the very least, fans have a release window.

The developer stated that the game is precious to him and the development team and announced that the IP has been purchased, and Warner Bros. will be lending a hand. Warner Bros. handled the game's publishing in territories outside of Asia, so that’s a big deal.

“As such, we purchased the Lollipop Chainsaw intellectual property from Kadokawa Games, and decided to develop a remake. We have already contacted Warner Bros about development, and are being supported by them in this endeavour.”

It will not be a 100% port from the original game, though, in particular, when it comes to the music. The game featured a number of licensed musical tracks, and some of which can be hard to license again.

“For instance, the original game had 15 licensed songs used in the soundtrack, but it is unfortunately difficult for us to implement all of them this time. As a result, aside from a few licensed tracks, the soundtrack will consist of new music.”

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake will also have more realistic graphics since it will be developed with newer consoles. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait as it is not scheduled for a release until 2023. There is also no word as of yet if Suda51 will be involved in the project.

Originally released in 2012 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Lollipop Chainsaw never saw a release on PC or other consoles. It’s not on the Xbox backwards compatibility list and isn’t on the PS3 cloud streaming on PS+. It’s a game that’s hard to play these days due to lack of access and the team wants to change that.

Lollipop Chainsaw Remake will be a retelling of Juliet Starling’s adventure as a zombie-hunting cheerleader. Her boyfriend Nick was involved in the fight as well, in the form of a disembodied head that hung from her hip. He could occasionally be fashioned to a zombie’s body to help clear the way. It was a memorable game, and fans will be able to rip through zombies with a chainsaw again in 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far