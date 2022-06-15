With Dragami Games set to revive Lollipop Chainsaw, can they do justice to Grasshopper's hack & slash?

The relatively recent announcement of 2021's hack & slash No More Heroes 3 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, has fans excited about the minor studio's future. Grasshopper Manufacture is a small Japanese studio specializing in zany, over-the-top action games. With cult-classic projects such as Killer Is Dead under their belt, fans have been hoping for a revival of some of their more niche outings.

Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.

Previous rumors suggested as much, especially when publisher NetEase acquired them. However, there is now an official confirmation, albeit not from the horse's mouth. Kadokawa Games' head Yoshimi Yasuda tweeted that Lollipop Chainsaw would be back, but under a brand new studio.

Can the new team do justice to this overlooked hack & slash?

Apparently, a new subsidiary of Kadokawa Games called Dragami Games will be handling the upcoming project. Currently, the nitty-gritty of this deal is a complete mystery. Yasuda had little to say besides mentioning the development team and a "Please look forward to it." As of now, it is unclear if the title will be a remaster or a remake, possibly even a successor. Furthermore, no platforms have been confirmed either.

However, fans of the underrated hack & slash will undoubtedly be excited since the original came out a decade ago. The game will also celebrate its ten-year anniversary with this announcement. For those unaware, Lollipop Chainsaw is a post-apocalyptic hack & slash game featuring high school cheerleader Juliet. Armed with a magical chainsaw and the talking head of her decapitated boyfriend Nick, she must face off against hordes of undead.

The game received mixed reviews from critics, with the negative ones focusing mostly on the bland combat, troublesome camera, and pacing issues that bogged down the gameplay. However, it is still fondly remembered for its cheesy, over-the-top action that has made Lollipop Chainsaw a popular name in niche gaming circles. Given that Dragami Games is a new team, this will certainly be a good test for them. Can they manage to improve upon the combo-driven action, the borderline crude humor and various set pieces defined by the 2012 original?

Could more Grasshopper titles be on their way?

Oops Leaks @oopsleaks Lollipop Chainsaw and Shadow of the Damned are among Grasshopper Manufacture's next five projects. After acquiring the studio, NetEase began handling copyright stuff so Suda could return to previous beloved franchises. Could be both re-releases or the next entries in the series. Lollipop Chainsaw and Shadow of the Damned are among Grasshopper Manufacture's next five projects. After acquiring the studio, NetEase began handling copyright stuff so Suda could return to previous beloved franchises. Could be both re-releases or the next entries in the series. https://t.co/AUi2WppZn7

Grasshopper Manufacture has also developed other hack & slash games, many of which have received similarly mediocre reviews from critics. While that may be the case, few other developers in the industry dare to create something as conceptually out-of-the-box as studio founder and director Suda51. This includes the aforementioned Killer Is Dead, a flashy, cel-shaded action game featuring the assassin Mondo.

According to previous reports, Shadows of the Damned is another title that will see a modern rendition. The overlooked third-person shooter published by EA was co-produced by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami as well. Players control Garcia, a demon hunter on a quest to save his girlfriend. Partnering up with a demon that can turn into a gun and even a motorcycle, this hellish adventure follows suit with other Suda15 action games, packed with gratitious gore, eye-catching visuals and clumsy mechanics. All things considered, it seems to be a good time to be a Suda51 fan.

