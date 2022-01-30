Lollipop Chainsaw and Shadows of the Damned might be part of Grasshopper Manufacture's upcoming slate at NetEase

Grasshopper Manufacture Inc., the Japanese studio headed by Goichi Suda, popularly known for its No More Heroes franchise and the surreal style of its creator, has come under the acquisition of Chinese tech giant NetEase.

The studio has made over 25 titles, directed mainly by Suda. They are also known for titles like Shadow of the Damned, Lollipop Chainsaw, killer7 and Michigan: Report from Hell.

NetEase has promised to deal with copyright issues so that Suda can return to his creative calling, and fans are looking forward to any new projects. The studio has promised that they are developing new games, and it's a matter of speculation whether they will return to their old favourites or look for new ideas to build.

New leak suggesting a return to Lollipop Chainsaw and Shadow of the Damned by Grasshopper Manufacture

A recent leak has suggested that they might be going back to the Lollipop Chainsaw series and the Shadow of the Damned series for their upcoming projects. The leak states that a return to these franchises will be part of the company's initiatives within the next five games.

Fans of these old titles have been waiting for a new instalment to the franchise for a long time. Suda's handiwork has a special place in the heart of these fans, and they are now speculating whether they will be sequels to the series or remastered versions of their old favourites.

What direction will Suda take after NetEase's acquisition

Fans of vintage hack and slash and adventure games are looking forward to these new titles planned by Grasshopper Manufacture. This marks a return to the original style of Suda and his studio. Inspired by a 'punk rock' aesthetic, Suda's games have a trademark balance between a darker tone, violence and humour that fans of the studio have come to love.

The creator has gone out of their way to ensure that the NetEase acquisition will not hamper the studio's creative direction. NetEase will be in charge of business planning and ensuring that each project receives sufficient funding. They promise their fans the distinctive flavour of their original works will not be lost.

NetEase is delighted with the acquisition as they have complete faith in Suda's one of a kind direction and the creative vision he brings into the medium of video games. Suffice to say, fans of Grasshopper Manufacture can expect exciting announcements out of their favourite studio in the years to come.

