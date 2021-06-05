No More Heroes 1 and 2 coming to Steam on June 9th, 2021

HD Remasters of No More Heroes 1 and 2 are coming to Steam on June 9th, 2021.

The No More Heroes series is a cult classic with its high-adrenaline, violent action hack and slash gameplay.

The player controls the character Travis Touchdown throughout the series. The open-ended gameplay of the series thrives under the condition that the player must kill the top ten assassins to make the storyline progress. Players can take part in numerous part-time-job side quests to earn money which they can spend on weapons, training sessions, clothes and video tapes.

In No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, players control two other characters besides Travis. It was released in 2010, and the events happen three years after the storyline of No More Heroes 1. Metacritic gave it a rating of 84/100, so it is surely a game worth checking out.

Both the games are coming to PC after over a decade of their release. The HD Remastered version comes with a caveat though. Players are required to play the game with controllers, as keyboard and mouse are not supported.

The first No More Heroes title came to Wii in 2007. An enhanced port, No More Heroes: Heroes' Paradise, was eventually released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. A port of the original version was later released for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle was released to Wii in 2010, and it later made its way to Nintendo Switch in 2020.

No More Heroes III is currently in development for a 2021 release on Nintendo Switch. But with No More Heroes 1&2 coming to Steam, it seems like chances are quite high for No More Heroes III to eventually be released on PC.

The PC release of the No More Heroes games might potentially become a watershed moment, in the sense that it might make way for more previous Wii titles to be released on PC.

