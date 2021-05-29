All third-party Nintendo Switch games we can see in E3 2021

E3 is set to kick off on June 12th, 2021, and fans are waiting to get a sneak peek of their favorite upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

The list is very exciting as the release dates of the upcoming games have been confirmed. A lot of third-party games are coming to the Nintendo Switch and a final list has been completed.

The most anticipated Nintendo Switch third party games expected to be revealed at E3 2021

No More Heroes III

It is an upcoming action-adventure hack and slash video game developed and published by Grasshopper Manufacture. It is the third entry in the mainline No More Heroes series and the fourth installment in the franchise. The action-adventure RPG is one of Grasshopper Manufacture’s most ambitious projects in recent times, and fans are waiting to see more about the title.

Cris Tales

It is a turn-based 2D RPG game developed by Colombian studio Dreams Uncorporated and Syck.

Cris Tales will be published by Modus Gaming and the gameplay looks really promising. In the game, a crystal can be summoned to send enemies to the past or the future, altering their characteristics. The initial release is set for 2021, and fans are hoping for more details in the E3 event.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a role-playing video game developed and published by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch. It will be a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories (2016) and a spin-off title in the Monster Hunter series. Monster Hunter games usually have a very active fanbase, and players all over the globe are waiting for this title. The game is going to get a lot of attention from fans in E3 2021 and its initial release date is July 9th 2021.

Mineko's Night Market

Mineko's Night Market was first shown in 2018 for Nintendo Switch. The game is being developed by Meowza Games, and there is little information about it. The game is similar to Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, where crafting and exploring is fun. The game is influenced by Japanese culture and has a separate fanbase. who are excited to find out more about this mysterious game at E3 2021.

Card Shark

Card Shark, as the name suggests, is all about card manipulation where players get to play different mini-games. There is too little information about the game, which is being published by Devolver Digital and Reins developer Nerial for Nintendo Switch. Fans will have to wait for the E3 event and developers might share more teasers and trailers in the future.

Bear and Breakfast

Bear and Breakfast is a simulation adventure game published by Armor Games for Nintendo Switch. A player gets to play as a bear in the game and fix an abandoned shack. There are a lot of options for customization and building new things in the game. The release date might be announced at E3 2021.

Baldo

The gameplay trailer for Baldo was recently released, and fans are very excited about this game. It is an action-adventure RPG developed and published by NAPS team for Nintendo Switch.

The story is about Baldo, a child of prophecy who travels the world of Rodia. The game is filled with interesting characters, puzzles, combat, weird and wonderful creatures and temples to uncover and explore. The release date has not yet been announced and fans are hoping to see some more at the upcoming E3 event.

All the offerings this year for the Nintendo Switch seem very promising. Many exciting titles are soon going to be released on this platform and fans are looking forwing to the upcoming E3 event.