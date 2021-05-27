5 games that could make a surprise debut at E3 2021

After a year of delay due to the worldwide pandemic, gaming’s biggest expo, E3 2021, is finally taking place this June.

As publishers and developers join hands to feature their upcoming titles at E3 2021, the gaming community is filled to the brim with anticipation, excitement, and expectations. While there are tons of announced titles under development that are set to feature at E3 2021, there remain some unannounced ones that are yet to be revealed to the general masses.

After last year’s cancelation of E3, a large number of games that are already past the development phase are likely yet to be revealed. While there remains speculation over which games could be categorized as unexpected releases, some may get a surprise appearance at E3 2021.

Top 5 surprises for the community at E3 2021

5. Omen

Arkane Studios' next vampire title Omen (Image via Arkane Studios)

Arkane Studios have been well-known for their contributions to the gaming industry, having created the Prey and Dishonored series. Earlier this year, a job listing by the studio suggested that they were working on a new mysterious IP.

Latest rumours on Bethesda: Arkane is working on a new IP, working title "Omen", with vampires. Starfield is focused on space exploration, like Outer Wilds / No Man's Sky. pic.twitter.com/Twyfej5EMd — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) May 13, 2021

Recently, from a prominent leak, later verified by Xbox News, it was found out that the mysterious IP is supposedly named Omen. While it is unknown if the game will be called Omen or not, at least for now, it is a working title.

The game sets the player in a dark-themed fantasy world involving vampires, as confirmed by the developers. The game is set to be released next year, with the potential to be revealed in E3 2021 in the form of a CGI trailer.

4. Avatar Project

A still from Avatar (Image via Ubisoft)

Since the announcement of the next-gen Avatar game in 2017, Massive Entertainment has done little to nothing in terms of providing information regarding its progress. As this is one of Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft's most ambitious projects so far, fans all around the world are waiting with great anticipation.

With the game already having been under development for four long years and the Avatar movie coming out next year, fans can expect a release date in parallel with the movie debut.

3. Witchfire

Witchfire (Image via The Astronauts)

The independent Polish company, The Astronauts, known for the creation of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, has been working on their latest title, Witchfire. Since the game’s announcement at The Game Awards in 2017, no major revelations have been made regarding the game.

While the game typically goes under the FPS genre, the developers have made it clear why it is not a run-of-the-mill looter shooter game.

Seeing how long the game has been under development and looking at recent footage of gameplay, one can extrapolate that a reveal is imminent at E3 2021.

2. Titanfall 3

Titanfall 2 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Titanfall 2 has been deemed one of the most under-appreciated titles in the gaming industry. Since Respawn Entertainment scrapped the idea of making Titanfall 3 to give their undivided attention to the making and sustenance of Apex Legends, fans of the Titanfall series have been eagerly waiting for any news possible. Could E3 2021 finally put an end to their wait?

EA recently revealed that it was entirely upon Respawn Entertainment whether they wish to make a sequel to the fan-beloved Titanfall series. This gave hope to the series' fans, as they expect the game to already be under development, and a feature could be a possibility at E3 2021.

1. Embark Studios’ first game

Late last year, Embark Studios revealed footage of their first game under development. While no set title was revealed, the footages show a UXR-built photo-realistic world that is being tested by personnel outside the studio.

At first, this was said to be a free-to-play co-op game, which the developers said might get altered a little bit. According to them, the temptation of the PvP element was so irresistible to them that it might be the key feature of the game. However, there is a chance of both the PvP and co-op elements being present in the game.

While no date or title has been put forward for the audience to look forward to, fans anticipate an E3 2021 feature.