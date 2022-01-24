Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi joins hands with NetEase Games to make Nagoshi Studio

NetEase Games have announced that they will be establishing a new game development studio with Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi as its president and CEO.

The new studio, which will be known as Nagoshi Studio, will be headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, and will mark a new beginning for Toshihiro, who has been with Sega since 1989.

Despite of the constant changes in entertainment, people’s desire for fun stays the same. We'll explore potential and strive to bring game creation to the next level.

Despite of the constant changes in entertainment, people's desire for fun stays the same. We'll explore potential and strive to bring game creation to the next level.

Nagoshi Studio will be focusing on developing high-quality console titles, which will be released worldwide, and it's highly likely that they will shift their focus to multiple platforms.

Yakuza’s Toshihiro Nagoshi establishes Nagoshi Studio with NetEase Games

Daisuke Sato is leaving as well



Daisuke Sato is leaving as well

Nagoshi left SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio back in October 2021, along with fellow developer Daisuke Sato, who too will be one of the founding members of Nagoshi Studio.

Joining hands with NetEase, Nagoshi provided fans with a heartwarming message on what they can expect from his new venture in the coming months.

Nagoshi writes,

"One of my goals at this studio is to create an open atmosphere. This may sound like an overly simplistic goal. But even the most talented creators cannot fully unleash their abilities in isolation. I believe that the first step to creating high-quality titles and delivering the essence of entertainment with strong motivation starts with creating an open atmosphere in the studio.”

"This means having open-ended discussions that ignore seniority and hierarchy. This means not fearing mistakes while also not being afraid to correct them, and treating failures as assets. This means not giving up on reaching the ideal, and fighting to get closer to it. This may seem so simple, but the simplest things can unexpectedly be the hardest to do, and at the same time the most important. Nagoshi Studio is committed to creating content for the world to enjoy from this atmosphere."

While Yakuza fans were heartbroken when Nagoshi parted ways with SEGA and RGG Studio, they are quite excited to see what his upcoming projects are going to be like, and it remains to be seen if future games surpass the sensation that was the Yakuza and Judgement series.

