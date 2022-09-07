Suzume no Tojimari and 3 other Makoto Shinkai films get IMAX screenings in Japan

On Wednesday, September 6, the official website of Suzume no Tojimari announced that the film will get an IMAX screening prior to its release in Japan. Makoto Shinkai's new anime feature film Suzume will be released on November 11, 2022.

The website stated that an event titled “Makoto Shinkai IMAX Film Festival” will be held to commemorate the release of the film. Moreover, 3 of Makoto Shinkai’s previous films: Your Name, Weathering With You, and 5 Centimeters Per Second will also get IMAX screenings in Japan to celebrate Shinkai's first new release in three years.

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral "Suzume no Tojimari" - New Clip!!!



The Movie is Directed by Makoto Shinkai (Your Name, Weathering with you) and is scheduled to release in Japan on November 11, 2022. "Suzume no Tojimari" - New Clip!!!The Movie is Directed by Makoto Shinkai (Your Name, Weathering with you) and is scheduled to release in Japan on November 11, 2022. https://t.co/32k4yi5d1U

Makoto Shinkai fanatics went berserk after the official trailer of Suzume no Tojimari was dropped. The enchanting animation by Comix Wave and the soundtrack was enough to proclaim that the movie will be another of the creator’s smash hits. Shinkai has a reputation for keeping his fans updated with the progress of his work, as he revealed the details regarding the screening of Suzume no Tojimari in Japan.

Suzume no Tojimari will open with regular screenings along with IMAX screenings

Prior to the release of the new film on November 11, Your Name, Weathering With You, and 5 Centimeters Per Second will receive IMAX screening in 41 theaters throughout Japan, starting from September 30, 2022. Along with IMAX screenings, Suzume will also open with regular screenings.

Individuals who will watch either of these three films will receive a unique postcard with a serial number on it. This postcard will act like a lottery ticket to attend an advanced screening of Suzume no Tojimari on Monday, November 7, 2022. The distribution quantity of these postcards is limited to 200,000 copies nationwide.

This is how the movie Suzume no Tojimari describes the blurb:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins in the mountains as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse."

The synopsis continues,

"As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door. Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Fans in Japan are excited for “Makoto Shinkai IMAX Film Festival.” Also, this will be the first time 5 Centimeters Per Second will be screened in an IMAX format. Makoto Shinkai retains a huge fandom, which is why the chances of being one of the 200,000 lucky winners for a fan are bleak.

After news of 5 Centimeters Per Second's IMAX screening in Japan was announced, fans around the world joined in the excitement as they also wish to watch the film in theaters. Unfortunately, Makoto Shinkai hasn’t said anything about a worldwide theatrical screening, so all fans can do is wait till further announcement.

