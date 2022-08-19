10 action anime to watch if you like gratuitous violence

Action anime series demands a certain amount of blood and gore depiction to accurately capture the vibe that the plot is required to convey visually. Mangakas and animators can, therefore, sometimes be unapologetic when it comes to graphically present violence and carnage.

Veteran anime fans will agree that such graphic representations of sensitive narrative elements in action anime contribute to the emotional and visual impact that the show is supposed to have on viewers.

On that note, today we will list 10 such action anime with immense violence and bloodshed that will keep you on edge of your seat throughout. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions.

Devilman Crybaby and nine other action anime for you to watch if you are a fan of gore

1) Hellsing Ultimate

Staying true to the vein of the gothic horror Dracula, Hellsing Ultimate, showcases blood and gore very generously, making it a key visual element of this action anime. The series focuses on the vampire Alucard, who swore allegiance to Integra Hellsing. The latter is the last descendant of the Hellsing Organization, which strives to annihilate every malevolent paranormal entity. Moreover, Alucard takes a new vampire by the name of Sera Victoria under his wings. Together, they fight off the Millennium and evil Nazi vampires.

2) Highschool of the Dead

An action anime based on the zombie apocalypse demands lots of blood to be shown in an unprecedented amount. But in the case of Highschool of the Dead, the gore takes up a lot of the screen time, leaving little space for other innovative plot devices. The world has succumbed to a deadly global pandemic that turns people into zombies, and the fight against them ensues. It is at this point that we meet the main characters, a group of high school students who rampage their way towards escape.

3) Elfen Lied

If you are looking forward to indulging in an action anime specifically for its graphic violence with no emotional commitment, Elfen Lied is the series to turn to. The gore is almost obscene in this one, the shock value of which contributed to the fame it enjoys even today. Lucy, a novel species called Diclonius, escapes from a facility where she was held captive for experimentation. The very opening of the series features some major bloodshed as she murders the security guards of the facility. It remains one of the most controversial gory shows in the history of anime.

4) Shigurui

Based on the manga by Takayuki Yamaguchi, the action anime adaptation of Shigurui does not hold back in portraying the graphic violence and gore illustrated on the pages. The story takes place in the Edo era of Japanese Shogunate. One day, the ruler Lord Tokugawa Tadanaga decides to hold a fighting tournament where real blades will be used instead of wooden swords. The first match is decided between one-armed Gennosuke Fujiki and the blind Seigen Irako. We learn that the two men were both the apprentices of the greatest swordsman of the time, Iwamoto Kogan, and are fighting for the coveted title of the ultimate champion. As the story unfolds, we witness their fates collide.

5) Blood+

When vampires are involved, a show can’t help but get bloody in order to capture its authenticity. Blood+ follows the story of Saya Otonashi who leads an ordinary life with her adoptive family after losing her memory of who she actually is. One fine day, her past catches up with her when a mysterious man called Haji shows up and saves her from a blood-sucking creature. Saya and Haji team up and begin to work with Red Shield, an organization founded to fend off supernatural beasts. The majority of the plot revolves around uncovering her identity and finding out the truth about herself.

6) Gantz

This action anime gives a fresh spin on what happens after death. What presents itself on the other side isn’t hell or heaven, but an afterlife where you have to dodge or fight aliens and monsters to survive. Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato find themselves in a mysterious room with other participants sharing the same fate. They also meet Joichiro Nishi, an experienced survivor, and soon discover that there is no way out as a giant black ball called “Gantz” stands at the corner of the room. The sphere opens up to reveal various supplies that the participants are to use for survival and navigate through this neo-purgatory which will test them on their strength, morality, and skills.

7) Parasyte: The Maxim

In Parasyte, humanity is threatened by parasitic alien creatures which takes over the human brain and uses it as a vessel for taking over the species. Shinichi becomes the target of one such alien but it fails to take over his brain and gets stuck in his hand instead. Both Shinichi and the creature, whom he names Migi, decide to form a symbiotic relationship in order for both of them to survive. Despite their constant moral conflicts, they are able to optimize their biological strengths and work together proficiently. Besides featuring body horror, this action anime is replete with gore and graphic violence in every frame of any fight scene.

8) Deadman Wonderland

The protagonist, Ganta Igarashi, is thrown into a prison in post-apocalyptic Japan after being accused of killing his classmates, with the real culprit being a mysterious man in red. The prison proves to be a nightmarish place with dangerous inmates and lethal games which let the victors keep their lives. The inmates have a collar installed around their necks which dictates their survival in the prison. Deadman Wonderland is a dark action anime with copious violence, exploring questions of human morality.

9) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby is an action anime that coalesces violence and gore with aestheticism all the while sketching a metaphorical narrative about the corruption of power and other evils plagueing modern society. Adapted from Go Nagai's manga Devilman, the series follows Akira Fudo as he decides to morph into a demon. But throughout the series, he keeps his human soul intact, as his friend Ryo Asuka believes that it's the only way to stand against the creatures that threaten humanity.

10) Berserk

Berserk is one of the most iconic action anime with extreme depictions of violence and carnage ever made. But it is also known for its unique blend of fantasy and horror. However, none of the adaptations of the Kentaro Miura manga series shy away from featuring the gore that was originally illustrated. The series follows Guts and his adventures in a dark fantasy setting with a medieval aesthetic as he fights and kills the demons plaguing the world.

