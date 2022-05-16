10 Anime characters who make Naruto look weak 

Anime fans have constantly compared Naruto characters with other characters from different shows. The popularity of the show and the power levels of the characters have made the anime a standout classic, which all shows aim to aspire towards.

Despite that, there are numerous characters from different series whose power levels are such that they make Naruto look weak in comparison. Let’s look at some of these characters and compare them to the protagonist of the aforementioned series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Characters that make Naruto look extremely weak

1) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno Giovanna from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is one of the strongest characters in the series, all thanks to this stand, Gold Experience Requiem. This stand can nullify and negate any attack, alongside the ability to undo the entire process, which makes it one of the most broken stands in the series.

There is nothing Naruto can do to counter this stand, and would therefore be defeated with ease.

2) Saitama

Fandom @getFANDOM



(via @aitaikimochi) 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki 'One-Punch Man' creator ONE is 'super excited' for Sony's live-action movie — 'It’s all thanks to the fans! I’m beyond thankful'(via @ONE_rakugaki, @aitaikimochi) https://t.co/L1K6EwIkCC

Saitama is currently the strongest character in One Punch Man. In the latest chapter of the series, Garou exerted so much pressure that his attack took Saitama through the planet, leading to the alteration of the Earth’s magnetic field.

Despite Saitama being on the receiving end of the attack, he seemed unfazed by it. Saitama can obliterate people with one punch, and he would do the same to Naruto as well.

3) Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi Suzumiya seems like a bubbly character who does not have the power to keep up with her powerful contemporaries. However, she possesses powers that she herself is unaware of.

If Naruto threatens her or engages in combat with her, she has the ability to erase him from existence without breaking a sweat. She is extremely powerful and cannot be compared to the likes of a Shinobi.

4) Simon

Simon From Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (image via Gainax )

Simon cannot be compared to Naruto, simply because he is way overpowered and physically larger. The character can throw galaxies around, which isn’t a feat many anime characters are capable of. Further, the Shinobi's attacks will be rendered ineffective, given the sheer size of the mech as well as its overall endurance and strength.

Naruto is close to being on a planetary level, thus the difference in the power levels of these two characters is extreme.

5) Saiki Kusuo

Saiki Kusuo has some of the best psychic powers and there are very few who can keep up with him.

The powers introduced in The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K are not used for combat purposes. However, his ability to travel back in time makes him ridiculously powerful. Even if he struggles against the Shinobi in his most powerful form, nothing can stop Saiki from going back in time and defeating him.

6) Light Yagami

There is no doubt that Light Yagami could beat the Shinobi with ease. This Death Note character has access to a certain tool that makes him ridiculously powerful simply because he has the power to decide who lives and who dies.

All he needs to do is write the name of the person with details such as the time and the manner in which someone dies, and certain events would occur that would lead to the death of the person in the same manner. Naruto does not stand a chance against someone like him.

7) Alucard

Alucard from Hellsing is a ridiculously powerful character, who is also immortal. That feat alone is something that makes him incredibly difficult to deal with, and there is nothing Naruto can do to match him. Alucard has the ability to teleport and possesses magic cards that can stop regeneration. The two cannot be compared to each other, especially after the vampire consumes Schrödinger.

8) Goku

Hype @DbsHype It’s may 9th in Japan.



It’s officially Goku Day!~ It’s may 9th in Japan.It’s officially Goku Day!~ https://t.co/PncYLmJzXa

There have been numerous discussions regarding this topic, but fans are aware of the difference in powers between the two characters. Goku’s Ultra Instinct form would give the Shinobi no room to counter at all. The two characters cannot even be compared to each other, such is the gap in their combat abilities.

Naruto would have to give his best in Baryon Mode to keep up with the Siayan and even then, Goku would beat him without breaking a sweat.

9) Ryou Asuka

Ryou Asuka from Devilman Crybaby is Lucifer himself and has shown abilities that the Shinobi is simply not capable of. He can not only reincarnate, but can control the time and place of reincarnation as well. He was so strong that he spliced the moon with no effort. Further, his beams have a ton of destructive power.

10) Anos Voldigoad

Anos Voldigoad is a ridiculously strong anime character from The Misfit of Demon King Academy. He can regenerate as long as his soul is intact, making it near-impossible for Naruto to defeat him.

Anos Voldigoad is also able to create alternate dimensions, can control time, and has extreme amounts of raw strength. He is incredibly powerful and would be able to beat the Shinobi with minimal effort.

Edited by Saman