10 Anime with immortal protagonists, ranked by likability

As anime fans, we've all come across a series in which the protagonist is granted immortality, a power no mortal should ever possess. From the enigmatic and powerful Alucard in Hellsing Ultimate to the charismatic Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of Demon King Academy, these immortal characters have captivated audiences with their unending endurance and unique perspectives on life.

In this article, we'll look closely at ten anime with immortal protagonists. So whether we prefer our immortals to be brave and selfless or cruel and merciless, we're sure to find one to root for in this list.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for all the anime and characters mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

From Subaru Natsuki to Allucard, the top 10 anime immortal protagonists ranked

10) Subaru Natsuki - Re:Zero

Natsuki Subaru, as seen in Re:Zero season 3 announcement trailer (Image via KADOKAWA)

When Natsuki Subaru in Re:Zero dies, he has the ability to go back in time, effectively making him immortal. He is never tired of trying, and his resourcefulness and determination make him a beloved hero.

However, Subaru's strength comes from his unwavering resolve, and his power plays a crucial role. Subaru's immortality comes at a significant cost because he must perish in some of the worst ways imaginable. Not everyone can manage this particular type of immortality the way Subaru does.

9) Momonga - Overlord

Series protagonist Momonga seen as Ainz Ooal Gown (Image via Madhouse Studios)

The main character in the anime series Overlord is Momonga, also known as Ainz Ooal Gown. A strong magician, he is imprisoned in a virtual universe after his beloved game, Yggdrasil, is shut down. Momonga is a formidable foe due to his longevity and great might. His control over the undead gives him strength, making him a formidable opponent.

Momonga, while being a god, is still a kind-hearted hero who prioritizes the safety of his friends. He is a living example of the force of will, and his immortality gives him the strength to persevere through the most trying situations. He is a hero who encourages people to surpass their restrictions, making him a favorite among the audience.

8) Fushi - To your eternity

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2, episode 20 (Image via Studio Drive)

Fushi in To Your Eternity can take on the memories and physical appearances of others around them. The child makes for a sympathetic main character as an immortal with a naturally curious and sympathetic personality. He's a fantastic pick for a protagonist because his power allows him to exist in endless incarnations and lifetimes.

Fushi is a good illustration of how immortality can be both a benefit and a punishment. He still works to defend the people he cares about despite being eternal and upholding the sanctity of life. He is a hero who encourages people to view life from a fresh viewpoint, making him a favorite among the audience.

7) Touta Konoe - UQ Holder

In the UQ Holder series, Evangeline A.K. McDowell, a powerful vampire, changed Touta when he was young. As a result, Touta no longer ages, is immune to many diseases, and can recover from most wounds. He may still be killed by some methods, such as chopping his head or being exposed to sunlight, which greatly weakens him.

Touta Konoe makes for an engaging protagonist, and the fact that he is eternal gives him a fascinating dimension. His quest to learn the truth about his origins and gifts is thrilling and heartbreaking, and his fights with formidable adversaries keep readers and watchers on the edge of their seats.

6) Manji – Blade of the Immortal

After killing 100 innocent people, Manji, a swordsman, is cursed with immortality. He is a master of the Ipponmatatana combat, enabling him to use a single, enormous katana with unprecedented skill and accuracy. In addition to his proficiency in swordsmanship, Manji is renowned for his mastery of throwing knives and the Iai sword-drawing method.

The eternal swordsman has experienced countless lifetimes worth of adventure and growth. Despite his violent background, Manji tries to change for the better and fulfill his goal of safeguarding the people he loves. He is a complicated and fascinating character due to his battle with his curse and his background.

5) Kei Nagai - Ajin

Kei and the Invisible Black Matter in Ajin: Demi-Human (Image via Gamon Sakurai/Kodansha)

Kei, an eternal entity, learns that he is not the only person on the planet. The government is after him because they believe he poses a threat to society. He is an immortal being with the power to heal from practically any wound and change into a ghost.

Despite being immortal, he is a prime example of bravery and tenacity, even in the face of death. He is a persona that demonstrates how immortality can be both a blessing and a burden and that even the greatest obstacles can be conquered with the correct attitude.

4) Yato - Noragami

A still from Noragami anime (Image via Bones Studio)

Yato is an immortal half-god with no shame and a lot of cunning. He has the ability to exorcize spirits and demons of all kinds, as well as manipulate and harness their power. Yato can also take on various forms, including those of a human boy, a giant wolf, and a powerful warrior.

These are the arsenals that the god of calamity utilizes to help individuals in need and against other, more evil gods. He is a hero who recognizes the importance of preserving the lives of people around him while still being prepared to face up to even the most formidable foes.

3) Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad (Image via SILVER LINK.)

The main character of the television series The Misfit of Demon King Academy is Anos Voldigoad, the Demon King of Tyranny. He is renowned for his enormous magic, overpowering power, and capacity to use Hakai magic to destroy everything. Anos can swiftly heal from even the most serious wounds since he is immortal and has a high level of regeneration.

Anos is one of the most fearsome characters in all of fiction, thanks to his strength, tact, and charisma. However, his true strength lies in his unwavering resolve to defend his friends, allies, and loved ones with his incredible strength.

2) Cadis Etrama Di Raizel - Noblesse

Raizel is the main protagonist of the Noblesse manhwa and webtoon series created by Son Tae-young. He is a powerful vampire Noble who possesses the power to control blood on a cellular level and has lived for over 800 years. He is immortal, and his physical appearance remains unchanged at all times, regardless of his age.

Raizel is intelligent, knowledgeable, and skilled in various areas, such as science, martial arts, strategic thinking, and magic. He is also a compassionate and caring individual, always ready to help others in need, even though he often prefers to remain isolated from the rest of the world. Raizel is an iconic character in the manga and webtoon world and is widely recognized for his unique blend of power, wisdom, and kindness.

1) Alucard - Hellsing

Alucard, as shown in the anime (Image via Hellsing Ultimate)

Alucard in Hellsing is a strong vampire with amazing physical prowess and various magical skills. As long as he has at least one drop of blood left, he can recover from any wound and even survive the total annihilation of his body. Nobody in the series comes close to defeating the Prince of Wallachia because of his immortality and superhuman abilities.

Despite his intimidating image, Alucard has a complicated personality and struggles with his history, which makes him an appealing character. He is a heartbroken person, plagued by his past deeds and looking for atonement. He is a powerful and memorable figure due to his fidelity to his lord and determination to save mankind.

Overall, these eternals have captured the hearts of anime fans worldwide with their incredible powers. From the charming and lighthearted Subaru to the dark and brooding Alucard, each of these characters has unique qualities that make them likable and memorable.

These were our picks of 10 anime with immortal protagonists. If we have missed out on any, do comment down below.

