Will there be a Vampire in the Garden season 2? Renewal status explained

Netflix’s Vampire in the Garden, written and directed by Ryōtarō Makihara is yet another anime with vampires in the spotlight. The fabled creatures of the night have forever been a favorite in popular narratives by manga and anime creators, sparking excitement among the fanbase about projects involving them.

Vampire in the Garden also fell prey to high expectations from the anime community. Whether or not it delivered on the same is still debatable.

Vampire in the Garden was originally supposed to come out in 2021, but for reasons stemming from the pandemic situation, the release was pushed to 2022. In this article, we will talk about the possibility of the return of the series.

Will Vampire in the Garden return with a new season?

Nelson R. @CapSc0rps Just finished Vampire in the Garden. First anime that’s ever made me cry Just finished Vampire in the Garden. First anime that’s ever made me cry https://t.co/z5OB0w1LuT

Sadly, Vampire in the Garden has not been renewed for a second season yet. The original net animation by Wit Studio was dropped in Netflix on May 16, 2022, and received mixed reviews. Fans are thus not holding their breath for a second season.

The first season ended quite neatly with almost no knots left untied, which further diminishes the necessity of a new season. The story of the show is thus fairly self-contained, with very little room for any obvious plot developments. That being said, the creators may yet choose to bring Momo and Fine back to the screen.

#vampire_anime here's a video of the little friend shaped bean that was a spot of comfort in Vampire in the Garden here's a video of the little friend shaped bean that was a spot of comfort in Vampire in the Garden📺: youtu.be/iLaCNaeQVL8#vampire_anime https://t.co/AgBnr2Vlyy

Vampire in the Garden is the brainchild of Ryōtarō Makihara, and unlike most other anime series, is not based on a previously published manga or light novel series. This makes it difficult to predict whether there is a possibility of its return, given the fact that there is no prior canon content to base the new season on. Thus, it is entirely up to the creators of the show and its production studio to pen down a new season for Momo and Fine.

Some of the big names in the industry are included in the voice cast, and have previously worked in major roles in widely acclaimed anime shows like Hunter × Hunter, Black Clover, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Banana Fish, and more. Here are the main characters in the show and their respective voice actors,

Momo: Megumi Han

Fine: Yū Kobayashi

Allegro: Chiaki Kobayashi

Nobara: Rika Fukami

Kubo: Hiroki Tōchi

nullptr @cordrawroy vampire in the garden vampire in the garden https://t.co/YZJvVQC2lW

Fans can stream the first season of Vampire in the Garden on Netflix. Here is how the show is summarized on the official website of MyAnimeList:

"In the midst of a particularly brutal attack by the vampires, a human soldier named Momo encounters Fine, the queen of their enemies. After seeing her try to save Momo's best friend from a rampaging vampire, Momo follows Fine back to her house. It is there Momo connects with Fine over their love for music and desire to escape the fighting."

It further continues:

"Pursuing that goal of escape, the two decide to journey toward a supposed paradise where humans and vampires coexist—despite being uncertain of its existence. However, Momo and Fine are being targeted by both races, who they must first evade if they hope to reach their destination in one piece."

Stay tuned for more updates on Vampire in the Garden season 2, and other trending manga and anime shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and more.

