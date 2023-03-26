Attack on Titan anime announces 10th Anniversary project at Anime Japan 2023

The Attack on Titan stage at Anime Japan 2023 announced the 10th Anniversary Project for the anime. The project includes a cast- event on January 2024, a radio program, reprinting and reselling of popular merchandise, and a video of all past opening and ending themes, so far. More information is expected to be released soon.

The stage also revealed that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 part 2 will have a fall 2023 broadcast on NHK, although this information was already known to viewers. No specific details have been released, but the title was stylized as “Final Season Final Part”, implying that there will not be a Final Season Part 4.

The Attack on Titan panel on Anime Japan 2023 consisted of Kaji Yuki (Eren Yeager), Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert), and Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman). The event began with each of the cast members recounting their favorite scenes from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 part 1. Ishikawa chose the scene of Eren and Mikasa as children in the flashback, Kaji selected the scene of Eren apologizing to Ramzi, and Inoue’s favorite was Armin and Annie’s talk on the boat en route to Odiha.

The moderator then announced the commencement of the 10th Anniversary project of the anime, which first aired in 2013. The cast commented on their journey during this 10 years, and how much they have been affected by their characters. Yuki Kaji’s interpretation of Eren was particularly impressive, seeing as mangaka Hajime Isayama has stated that Kaji’s portrayal of Eren compelled him to reconfigure the character’s final moment.

Projects announced

The Anime Japan 2023 event announced 5 projects for the anime's 10th anniversary. On January 27 and 28, 2024, the main cast will gather at K Arena in Yokohama for a live event. To celebrate both the 10th Anniversary and Attack on Titan radio’s 100th broadcast, a public recording will be held with Yuki Kaji and Hiro Shimono (Connie Springer).

All the popular merchandise from the past will be reprinted and resold. A collaboration with the popular character Gudetama, which is also celebrating a 10th anniversary, will also take place as part of the anniversary project. Additionally, all of the past opening and ending themes from the anime will be successively released on YouTube.

The stage showed a succinct recollection of all past seasons coalesced into a single video, from season 1 to Final Season Part 3 Part 1. The stage was wrapped up with a reminder that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 part 2 will be broadcast on NHK during the Fall 2023 season. Part 3 Part 2 is expected to be a one-episode broadcast like Part 3 Part 1.

