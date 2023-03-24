Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date leaks ahead of Anime Japan 2023

The release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was just announced by a respected series community member and Twitter user, @king_jin_woo. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's key visuals and release month were already made public before Anime Japan 2023, but it has also been claimed that the release date has been leaked.

The page, considered a leak because the issue has not yet been confirmed, also states that the important visual the authorities accidentally posted was something they were keeping for Saturday, March 25.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6, 2023

Myamura @king_jin_woo JUJUTSU KAISEN ANIME SEASON-2 WILL BEGIN BROADCAST FROM JULY-6!!! JUJUTSU KAISEN ANIME SEASON-2 WILL BEGIN BROADCAST FROM JULY-6!!! https://t.co/dv8bvGTg4L

On Friday, March 24, ahead of Anime Japan 2023, the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was apparently released, according to the reliable Twitter user Myamura. According to the leak, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is scheduled to premiere on July 6, 2023.

For manga fans, the second season premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen is an event that cannot arrive soon enough. It's scheduled to cover some of the most beloved arcs. While the first season was a hit, fans worldwide can't wait for what Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has in store.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will adapt the Shibuya arc and the Kaigyoku/Gokusetsu from the manga, and viewers have high expectations for the show's content.

The Kaigyoku arc depicts the past of Gojo, Natsuyu, etc. This time, the fans will see Gojo as a Jujutsu High School student. Whereas the Shibuya arc will detail the incident on October 31, 2018, seeing the cursed spirits' move against Gojo.

A still from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The Kaigyoku arc will cover chapters 65 to 79 in the manga, while the Shibuya arc starts from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 79, A Taste of Things to Come. Both of these opening arcs are among the best-known arcs' in the entire series.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will air in two cours commencing in July 2023. The anime is expected to air continuously over a half-year period without interruptions. While not required, viewers may witness an improvement in animation quality by Studio MAPPA for the second season based only on the popularity of the original material.

The anticipation of fans on social media can be traced back to the Twitter announcement of the release date. Because of the popularity of season 1 and the movie, fans cannot wait for season 2 to premiere.

