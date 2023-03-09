Create

Twitter breaks as Hunter x Hunter creator announces his return

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 09, 2023 15:14 IST
Hunter x Hunter Mangaka set to return from hiatus
Hunter x Hunter manga set to return (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi recently announced his return through his Twitter account.

While the manga had previously returned from its hiatus back in October 2022, the mangaka's health forced him to go back on hiatus after releasing 10 chapters, leaving fans waiting for chapter 401 and beyond.

Following the hiatus, the editors from Shonen Jump revealed how the mangaka's health did not allow him to work on the manga for a weekly release pattern. As such, they revealed that they'd be working on a release pattern that would suit Yoshihiro Togashi much better.

Hunter X Hunter fans delighted with mangaka's update

No.401完成。制作体制は固まっていませんが、机での作業時間が少しずつ増えて来ただけでも嬉しい。 https://t.co/q5vdUqIAFF

Togashi stated in the tweet:

"Completed No.401. Although the production system is not fixed, I'm glad that the work time at my desk has increased little by little."

Hunter x Hunter manga fans were delighted after mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi finally gave an update on the manga nearly three months after he took a break.

@sandman_AP @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp I assume he’s talking about how the new release method in particular hasn’t been nailed down yet? (Since it won’t be weekly jump anymore)
@AzuraRacon @sandman_AP @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp I think he's talking about his semi-digital work flow. That is what he was referring to as a "failure" right before he went on the last hiatus in Dec.

Fans are now waiting for Shueisha to announce a new release format for Hunter x Hunter when it returns from hiatus as Togashi has confirmed that he has finished working on chapter 401.

That being said, fans believe that Togashi could be referring to a semi-digital work method for the manga. The digital method is known to be much easier for creating manga, but previously, Togashi was not able to get a grasp of it, following which he might have succeeded in the same.

@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp https://t.co/lDUWAbYmA8
@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Uwoooohhhh awesome!!! https://t.co/ikX2tlNC6H

Given how popular Yoshihiro Togashi is, his tweet was an event to be happy about for fans as they were delighted upon seeing the mangaka tweet after nearly four months. This was his first tweet of 2023 as he was struggling with his health over the past few months.

@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp YESSSS THIS MADE MY NIGHT https://t.co/zUWWeiiwV1
Screenshot of a reply on Yoshihiro Togashi's Tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Fans showed lots of love for the mangaka as they were happy that he was doing fine and working at a pace that suited him, without having to put his health at risk. Fans thanked the Hunter x Hunter mangaka for all his hard work as they appreciated him for wanting to finish the series himself.

This was evident from his decision of wanting to hire more assistants to help him work on the manga. If everything goes well, Shueisha could soon announce a release pattern that would suit the Hunter x Hunter Mangaka.

As such, fans will soon be able to read their favorite manga again on a regular basis.

