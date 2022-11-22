Hunter x Hunter creator finally confirms status for Chapter 400

Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi has finally confirmed the status of chapter 400 to his fans as he updated the same through his Twitter account.

While he had previously updated that chapters 398-400 were up for semi-digitalization, he has confirmed the same to have been completed.

Hunter x Hunter was previously on a long hiatus after manga author Togashi took a break due to his persistent health problems. However, after nearly four years, the mangaka is back as he has been creating chapter after chapter, all the while updating the fans about the same.

Yoshihiro Togashi confirms Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 to be completed

Screenshot of Yoshihiro Togashi's tweet (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Hunter x Hunter manga author Yoshihiro Togashi confirmed to his followers on Twitter that the work on chapter 400 was completed.

Previously, Togashi was seen complaining about the semi-digitalization process of the subdivision as it wasted too much copy paper and increased office work by five times. It seems like the problem remained persistent as the whole process, according to him, was a complete failure as too much time was spent outside drawing.

Yoshihiro Togashi's characters' illustration for his exhibition (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi)

However, it seems like, given the mangaka's long hiatus, he is trying to experiment with new technologies and ways to streamline the process for easier workflow, which is a good thing. But it may take some time before Togashi finally finds something that works best for him.

Given how the manga author is trying to work well ahead of time, having already completed the work on chapter 400 while only chapter 395 has come out recently, it seems like Togashi is not planning to go on a hiatus anytime soon.

Hunter x Hunter fans react to the manga author's tweet

Fans were delighted to hear the update from Yoshihiro Togashi, as they are always rearing to hear any announcement from their favorite mangaka. They love him so much that they stay ready in anticipation of any of his tweets.

Fans couldn't stop sending their love to the manga author as one fan posted a picture of Hisoka performing his nen technique Bungee Gum: Elastic Love.

Meanwhile, other fans shared their excitement at how much they loved the recent events that were taking place in the manga.

With Yoshihiro Togashi working well ahead of time, they feel like he is taking enough time to cook up an amazing plot for the series.

Poll : 0 votes