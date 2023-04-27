Overlord Season 5: Renewal possibilities explored

Overlord is arguably one of the most iconic isekai narratives to grace the anime community and has been enjoying a steady loyal fan base since it first hit screens on July 7, 2015. Boasting a successful run of four seasons, the anime is currently on a hiatus after the conclusion of its fourth season on September 27, 2022.

Fans are now wondering if the beloved series will return with a new season this year.

Written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by So-bin, Overlord is an ongoing light novel series that first began publication on July 2012. It was later adapted into a manga by Satoshi Ōshio, and is published by Kadokawa Shoten.

Will Overlord season 5 arrive in 2023?

Unfortunately, the fifth season of the anime show Overlord has not been officially renewed as of yet. Speculations from fans are rampant online, with many saying that the new season will be announced soon, possibly late this year.

However, an official confirmation from the creators of the show is still awaited, and production house Madhouse has not dropped any hints regarding the matter.

As far as the original source material is concerned, the light novel series is far from being completed and is still ongoing. It is at its 16th volume, out of which only 13 have been adapted into the anime.

Season 4 ended had adapted volumes 10, 11, and 14 while the 2021 movie Overlord: The Holy Kingdom covered volumes 12 and 13. The last season ended with the The Witch of the Falling Kingdom Arc and should there be a season 5, it is expected to introduce the The Half Elf God-kin Arc.

Thus, fans need not despair as the possibility of a new season does look promising.

There is still plenty of story to cover, provided the creators remain faithful to the source. In the latest development, the author of the original series, Kagune Murayama, has officially confirmed that the series will end after two more volumes. Volume 18 will thus draw the final curtain for the epic.

While we wait for the fifth season of Overlord to arrive, fans can check out the previous four seasons of the show in Crunchyroll.

Here is how the story is summarized in the official website of Anime News Network:

"In the year 2138, virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game is quietly shut down one day. However, one player named Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard."

It further continues:

"The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become."

