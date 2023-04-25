My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi's latest Ochako sketch has fans excited for the manga's return

My Hero Academia chapter 387 is set to be released on May 8, 2023, in Japan after a one-week break. To build up anticipation for the new chapter, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has released a sketch of Ochako Uraraka. The manga is currently in an interesting stage, with a fierce battle against the villain All For One taking place.

Ochaco is a polarizing character in My Hero Academia, with fans having varying opinions about her. Despite this, she has a loyal fanbase which admires her character development and root for her relationship with the protagonist, Deku. As a result, the recently released artwork has been met with an outpouring of love and appreciation on social media.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

How have My Hero Academia fans reacted to Horikoshi's new sketch?

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has entered the Final Saga and might end this very year. Ochako, who was once a sidelined character, has emerged as a significant player in the final arcs of the story. She was last seen dealing with Himiko Toga.

Despite not being the central focus of recent chapters, Ochako has played an instrumental role in convincing the refugees to allow Deku to rest and recover at U.A. This led to the discovery of All For One's mole, allowing the heroes to capture him and other villains at a location where they could be dealt with.

While the manga is currently on a break for Shonen Jump's Golden Week, Horikoshi has shared a sketch of Ochako holding a bag of flour on his official Twitter account. Needless to say, fans have loved the post. One Twitter user, in particular, was quick to express their admiration, giving the artwork a ten out of ten.

The sketch of Ochako could potentially signify that there are exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also possible that the artist simply created the piece for their own amusement and that it does not hold any particular significance for the plot.

Regardless, these are certainly intriguing times to be a fan of My Hero Academia, with much anticipation and speculation surrounding what is to come.

A quick summary of My Hero Academia chapter 386

All Might as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous chapter of My Hero Academia, the main focus was on the two main villains, Dabi and All For One. It was revealed that the former had been storing thermal energy inside himself for a long time. This built-up of energy would cause him to explode within ten minutes, resulting in a massive blast.

In chapter 386, All Might returned to the spotlight, although it appears that his fate may be to die at the hands of All For One. The former contacted Iida and Shoto, urging them to go and stop Dabi.

He then took on the responsibility of protecting U.A. from the immensely powerful All For One, who had now become even more dangerous. As AFO approached where All Might was waiting for him, the latter stepped out of his car and began to suit up.

