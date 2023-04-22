Why Dabi may self-destruct in My Hero Academia, explained

Spoilers and raw scans for the latest My Hero Academia chapter were released throughout the week, bringing with them some exciting developments. While a major focus was put on All Might, who is seemingly set to fight All For One for the last time, the news about Dabi is also of great importance.

Per the latest spoilers and raw scans, My Hero Academia chapter 386 will confirm that Dabi has essentially turned himself into a ticking time bomb. While Shoto Todoroki is set to confront his brother, formerly known as Toya, and stop the explosion, things may not go as well as his group is planning.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Dabi may choose to self-destruct in upcoming issues of My Hero Academia.

Dabi’s desire for vengeance could turn him into My Hero Academia’s sorest loser in coming issues

Brief spoiler recap

According to My Hero Academia’s latest spoilers, chapter 386 begins by confirming that All For One is rapidly traversing Japan. Fans then learn that, during the Gunga mountain battle, Dabi has turned himself into a bomb with roughly 10 minutes left on its timer. Furthermore, the expected blast radius is five kilometers, set to endanger civilians in the area as a result.

Readers also learn that All For One is getting even faster and is close enough to the Pro Hero headquarters to teleport there. Meanwhile, Tenya Iida and Shoto are discussing the situation in Kamino Ward. All Might calls them, summating the Dabi situation and sharing that only the two of them can make it to Gunga and stop the villain in time. The duo departs as Stain watches, calling the two altruistic.

All Might is then seen getting out of his car as Tsukauchi calls him an idiot. However, he tells him that this has always been his fight. All Might muses on his past with both All For One and Izuku Midoriya as All For One approaches with a sadistic smile on his face.

My Hero Academia chapter 386 then allegedly ends with All Might’s briefcase and car reassembling into a mech-suit, as the hero says his iconic line, “I am here.”

Why Dabi may self-destruct

Cori Cori 💜 @Corifantasy #MHA386 #BNHA386

Gotta give it to Horikoshi that he KNOWS how extra and dramatic Dabi is that he decided that this whole explosion sequence being told while it looks like he is bowing to a public in a last goodbye after a good damn show is cheff kiss

Gotta give it to Horikoshi that he KNOWS how extra and dramatic Dabi is that he decided that this whole explosion sequence being told while it looks like he is bowing to a public in a last goodbye after a good damn show is cheff kiss

One of the key takeaways from the issue is that Shoto and Iida have about 10 minutes to get to Gunga, locate Dabi, and defeat him. While it’s unknown exactly how long it will take them to get to Gunga, what’s clear is that the two are running on essentially borrowed time. This may prove to work against them, given Dabi’s deranged obsession with revenge on Endeavor.

Should the two fail to stop Dabi in time or have him become aware of their presence or intentions prematurely, the former Toya Todoroki may choose to detonate prematurely. Given Dabi’s obsession with getting revenge on Endeavor, his father, throughout My Hero Academia, this isn’t exactly unrealistic.

In fact, Dabi’s constant declaration of him prioritizing his own interests and agendas only further supports such a conclusion. While his self-destruction would kill Himiko Toga, All For One’s recent departure from the area is what truly makes this possible.

If only soldiers of Toga’s level and lower will be affected, Dabi’s actions can be excused from both a narrative and an in-universe consequential perspective.

ursus. @bearsbutts #MHA386 just think that dabi is living his theater kid era, dramatic ass is giving bows and ballerina poses on the way of annihilating the safety base his mom and siblings are in

There’s also the fact that My Hero Academia hasn’t necessarily confirmed that Shoto can stop Dabi. While it’s heavily implied, author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi could choose to surprise fans when the time comes. Similarly, Shoto’s efforts to stop and control Dabi could actually shorten his fuse and increase the power of his explosion.

At the very least, fans can expect this possibility to be referred to in upcoming issues, even if it doesn’t become fully realized. However, it’s hard to say exactly how this plotline will shake out, given the currently available information.

As a result, fans should wait with an open mind to see exactly how Horikoshi handles this likely final confrontation between the brothers.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

