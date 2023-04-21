My Hero Academia: Every Similarity between Iron Man and All Might as of chapter 386

It is no secret that Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka behind My Hero Academia, has been particularly influenced by American comics in his work. The mangaka has openly discussed his love and admiration for Marvel comics and how they have influenced him. In interviews and on social media, Horikoshi has expressed his admiration for characters such as Spider-Man.

Horikoshi has previously acknowledged that he initially based the character of All Might on Goku from the popular series Dragon Ball. However, with the release of spoilers for chapter 386 of My Hero Academia, it appears that Iron Man from Marvel has also played a significant role in inspiring the development of this character.

All Might's character in My Hero Academia chapter 386 appears to draw inspiration from Iron Man

Born without powers

Iron Man and All Might share the experience of being born without the special powers that are ubiquitous in the worlds they inhabit. For Tony Stark, his reliance on technology and his own intelligence allowed him to become a superhero despite not having any innate powers. Similarly, in My Hero Academia, All Might, who was born Quirkless, was able to become a Pro Hero and the Symbol of Peace through sheer hard work and determination.

They both rely on technology

Based on leaked information about My Hero Academia chapter 386, All Might is set to confront All For One while equipped with a new suit of armor. This new development draws parallels with Iron Man, as both characters utilize technology to enhance their abilities and fight against villains. All Might's process of donning the armor particularly brings to mind Iron Man's iconic moments of suiting up.

They are both inspiring public figures

Iron Man and All Might are not just superheroes; they are also beloved public figures in their respective universes. Tony Stark is a well-known billionaire and philanthropist who is celebrated for his contributions to society, while All Might is adored by the public for his bravery and heroism.

They have similar catchphrases

As per the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 386, it is revealed that All Might utters the line, "I am here," a catchphrase that has become synonymous with his character. This brings to mind Tony Stark’s famous declaration, "I am Iron Man." Both catchphrases serve as bold affirmations of their superhero identities, and have come to symbolize hope and inspiration, cementing their characters as beacons of courage and determination.

Their role as mentors

In their respective superhero universes, Iron Man and All Might have both served as mentors to young and aspiring heroes. In Marvel, Tony Stark took on Spider-Man as his pupil. Similarly, All Might has mentored Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia. Both characters have demonstrated their ability to impart wisdom and guidance to younger heroes.

Fans have expressed concern over the fate of their beloved hero, All Might. Given the creator's well-known admiration for Marvel, many fans fear that the fate of All Might may mirror that of Tony Stark in the movie Avengers: Endgame. Here, Tony Stark gave up his life to save the universe from Thanos. While only time will tell what lies ahead for the Symbol of Peace, fans remain anxious.

