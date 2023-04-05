Every Iron Man suit in Marvel, ranked

Iron Man suits are one of the most iconic and recognizable elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the first appearance of the “Mark I” suit in 2008's Iron Man, to the latest iteration in Avengers: Endgame, these suits have evolved and become increasingly sophisticated over the years. They have become a symbol of Tony Stark's genius, resourcefulness, and determination.

Iron Man suits represent Tony Stark's growth and development as a character. At first, a self-absorbed weapons manufacturer, Tony's experiences with these suits have forced him to confront the consequences of his actions and become a more responsible and selfless hero.

These suits have become a symbol of his journey from arrogant playboy to world-saving Avenger, and a testament to his ongoing commitment to using his gifts and resources for the greater good. Despite our familiarity with these suits, we have compiled a ranked list of every Iron Man suit based on their strength. The ranking order starts with the weakest first.

From Mark I to Mark LXXXV: Ranking every Iron Man suit in the MCU

15) The Iron Man suit Mark I

The Iron Man suit Mark I (Image via Marvel)

"Mark I" was the very first Iron Man suit created by Tony Stark while he was held captive by terrorists in Afghanistan. It made its first appearance in the 2008 film Iron Man.

Mark I was made of scrap metal and was not as advanced as its later counterparts. However, it was a testament to Tony's ingenuity and resourcefulness as he constructed the suit with limited materials while in prison.

The Mark I suit holds a significant place in the Iron Man franchise as it represents the origin of Tony Stark's superhero persona. Constructed under harsh conditions, the suit's design is simple and practical, made entirely from scraps and tools available in Tony's prison cell.

Despite its lack of advanced technology, the Mark I is a true reflection of Tony's intellect and determination to survive. The suit's appearance also reflects Tony's initial skepticism towards the idea of becoming a superhero.

14) The Iron Man suit Mark 2

The Iron Man suit Mark 2 (Image via Marvel)

The Iron Man suit Mark 2, also known as the "Silver Centurion" suit, was created by Tony Stark in the movie Iron Man 2 (2010).

Mark 2 was an upgrade from the original Iron Man suit, and it incorporated several new features, including a more advanced power source, improved maneuverability, and better weapons. The suit is made up of a combination of titanium and gold-colored alloy, making it both strong and esthetically pleasing.

One of the most significant upgrades to the Mark 2 suit was the improved power source. The new power source was more efficient and could provide the suit with more power, allowing it to fly faster and generate more powerful weapons.

13) The Iron Man suit Mark 3

The Iron Man suit Mark 3 (Image via Marvel)

This was the third iteration of Tony Stark's powered armor suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It made its debut in the movie Iron Man and was a significant upgrade over the previous Mark 2 suit.

The Mark 3 suit had many new features, including improved flight capabilities, enhanced weapon systems, and a more advanced design that makes it both more durable and more maneuverable. It also had a more powerful Arc Reactor, which allowed Tony Stark to stay in the suit for long periods without the need for recharging.

One of the most notable features of the Mark 3 suit was its iconic red and gold color scheme, which has become synonymous with the character of Iron Man. The suit was also the first to feature repulsor technology, which allowed Iron Man to fly and shoot energy blasts from his hands and chest.

12) The Iron Man suit Mark IV

The Iron Man suit Mark IV (Image via Marvel)

Mark IV made its debut in the movie Iron Man 2 and was an improvement over the previous Mark 3 suit.

The Mark 4 suit featured a sleeker and more streamlined design, making it more aerodynamic and easier to maneuver. It also had an improved weapon system, with more powerful repulsors and a new "Unibeam" weapon located in the center of the chest. The suit's Arc Reactor was also upgraded, providing even more power and endurance than the Mark 3 suit.

One of the most notable changes to the Mark 4 suit was the addition of a new element to the color scheme - silver - which gave the suit a more modern and high-tech appearance. The suit's overall design was also more modular, allowing Tony Stark to customize the suit to meet the needs of specific missions.

11) The Iron Man suit Mark V

The Iron Man suit Mark V (Image via Marvel)

Mark V made its debut in the movie Iron Man 2 and was a unique and specialized suit designed for specific purposes.

The Mark 5 suit was often referred to as the "suitcase suit" because of its compact and portable design. Unlike the previous suits, which required a large machine to assemble and disassemble, the Mark 5 suit could be packed into a suitcase and carried with Tony Stark wherever he went.

The suit had several new features, including a new weapon system, retractable shoulder-mounted guns, and a detachable chest piece that could be used as a remote-controlled weapon. The suit also had an improved flight system, allowing Tony Stark to fly faster and more maneuverable than ever before.

10) The Iron Man suit Mark VI

It made its debut in the movie Iron Man 2 and was an improvement over the previous Mark 4 suit.

The Iron Man suit Mark VI. (Image via Marvel)

The Mark 6 suit featured several upgrades, including a more advanced weapon system, improved flight capabilities, and enhanced durability. It also had a more advanced Arc Reactor, which provided even more power and endurance than the Mark 4 suit.

The suit's design was similar to the Mark 4 suit, but with some notable improvements. The silver coloring of the Mark 4 suit was replaced with a darker, gunmetal gray, giving the suit a more aggressive and intimidating appearance. The suit also had a more streamlined and aerodynamic design, allowing for greater maneuverability in flight.

One of the most notable features of the Mark 6 suit was its new "triangular" chest piece, which replaced the circular chest piece of the previous suit. The chest piece housed the powerful "Unibeam" weapon, which allowed Iron Man to fire powerful energy blasts from the center of his chest.

9) The Iron Man suit Mark VII

Mark VII made its debut in the movie The Avengers and was a major upgrade over the previous Mark 6 suit.

The Iron Man suit Mark VII (Image via Marvel)

The Mark 7 suit featured many new and advanced features, including an improved weapon system, enhanced flight capabilities, and increased durability. It also had a more advanced and efficient Arc Reactor, which provided even more power and endurance than the Mark 6 suit.

The suit's design was similar to the Mark 6 suit, but with some notable improvements. The gunmetal gray coloring of the Mark 6 suit was replaced with a brighter, more vibrant red and gold color scheme. The suit also had a more streamlined and aerodynamic design, which allowed for even greater maneuverability in flight.

One of the most notable features of the Mark 7 suit was its ability to deploy and assemble automatically around Tony Stark, using a specialized device called the "bracelet." This allowed Tony Stark to quickly and efficiently suit up in the field without the need for a specialized assembly machine.

8) The Iron Man suit Mark XLII

Mark XLII made its debut in the movie Iron Man 3 and was a significant upgrade over the previous Mark 7 suit.

The Iron Man suit Mark XLII (Image via Marvel)

One of the most notable features of the Mark 42 suit was its "autonomous prehensile propulsion" (APP) system, which allowed the suit to fly to Tony Stark's location and attach itself to him like a second skin. This allowed Tony Stark to quickly and easily suit up, even in the middle of battle.

In addition to the Mark 42 suit, Tony Stark also created an entire fleet of remote-controlled Iron Legion armors, which were designed to help him in battle. These armors were built with a variety of specialized features and abilities, allowing them to be customized for specific missions.

7) The Iron Man suit Mark XLIII

The Iron Man suit Mark XLIII (Image via Marvel)

Mark XLIII, The Iron Man suit Mark 43 (XLIII) was the forty-third iteration of Tony Stark's powered armor suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It made its debut in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron and was an evolution of the previous Mark 42 suit.

The Mark 43 suit featured several new and advanced features, including an improved weapons system, enhanced durability, and greater flight capabilities. It also had a more advanced and efficient Arc Reactor, which provided even more power and endurance than the Mark 42 suit.

One of the most notable features of the Mark 43 suit was its "self-assembling" capability, which allowed the suit to automatically attach itself to Tony Stark's body. This allowed for quicker deployment in battle situations and greater efficiency overall.

6) The Hulkbuster suit Mark XLIV

The Hulkbuster suit Mark XLIV (Image via Marvel)

Mark XLIV, also known as the "Hulkbuster," was a specialized suit designed by Tony Stark to combat the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It made its debut in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The Hulkbuster suit was much larger and more heavily armored than the standard Iron Man suit and was specifically designed to withstand the incredible strength of the Hulk. It was equipped with powerful thrusters that allowed it to fly and maneuver with greater agility than previous Iron Man suits.

One of the most unique features of the Hulkbuster suit was its modular design, which allowed it to be broken down into separate pieces and transported to different locations. The suit also had a powerful "jackhammer" fist that could deliver devastating blows to its opponents.

5) The Iron Man suit Mark XLV

The Iron Man suit Mark XLV (Image via Marvel)

Mark XLV made its debut in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron and was a further evolution of the Mark 43 suit. The Mark 45 suit featured several upgrades and improvements over the Mark 43 suit, including an even more powerful and efficient Arc Reactor, enhanced flight capabilities, and a more advanced weapons system.

The suit's design was similar to the "Mark 43" suit, but with some notable enhancements. The red and gold color scheme was more vibrant and the suit had a sleeker and more streamlined appearance, allowing for even greater maneuverability in flight.

One of the most significant features of the Mark 45 suit was its integration with the "Veronica" protocol, which allowed Tony Stark to deploy specialized modules to suit different missions. This allowed for even greater flexibility and customization in combat situations.

4) The Iron Man suit Mark XLVI

The Iron Man suit Mark XLVI (Image via Marvel)

The Iron Man suit Mark XLVI was a highly advanced suit created by Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It first appeared in the movie Captain America: Civil War (2016).

The Mark XLVI was an upgrade from the previous suits and incorporates advanced technology, such as an enhanced artificial intelligence system, advanced flight capabilities, and improved energy projection. The suit is made up of a combination of metal and carbon fiber, making it both strong and lightweight.

3) The Iron Man suit Mark XLII

The Iron Man suit Mark XLII (Image via Marvel)

It made its debut in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and was a further evolution of the Mark 46 suit. The Mark 47 suit featured many upgrades and improvements over the Mark 46 suit, including an even more advanced and efficient Arc Reactor, enhanced flight capabilities, and improved durability.

The suit's design was similar to the "Mark 46" suit, with some notable changes. The red and gold color scheme was more subdued, and the suit had a more streamlined and aerodynamic appearance, reflecting Tony Stark's desire for greater speed and maneuverability.

Its integration with the "Instant Suit" technology allowed Tony Stark to deploy and control the suit remotely through his sunglasses. This allowed for even greater flexibility and customization in combat situations, as well as faster deployment times.

2) The Iron Man suit Mark L

The Iron Man suit Mark L (Image via Marvel)

The Iron Man suit Mark L, also known as the "Bleeding Edge" armor, was a highly advanced suit created by Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It first appeared in the movie Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

The Iron Man suit Mark 50 (L) was a significant upgrade from the previous suits and incorporated advanced technology such as nanotechnology and advanced artificial intelligence. The suit's ability to quickly assemble into any form of armor or weapon that Tony needs was made possible through the use of nanobots.

Additionally, the suit's advanced artificial intelligence system, the F.R.I.D.A.Y., was capable of more complex tasks than previous systems. The Mark L suit was equipped with various unique features, including the ability to fly and maneuver in space, generate powerful energy blasts, and create different types of weaponry like swords and shields.

The suit could also heal itself from damage using its nanotechnology, making it an incredibly versatile and powerful weapon in Tony Stark's arsenal.

1) The Iron Man suit Mark LXXXV

The Iron Man suit Mark LXXXV (Image via Marvel)

Mark LXXXV made its debut in the movie Avengers: Endgame and was the culmination of Tony Stark's life's work. It featured many upgrades and improvements over the previous suits, including an even more advanced and efficient Arc Reactor, enhanced flight capabilities, and improved durability.

The suit's design was a return to the classic red and gold color scheme, with a sleeker and more streamlined appearance than previous designs. It also featured a new weapon system that included more advanced repulsor beams and the "Bleeding Edge" technology from the Mark 46 suit.

Its integration with the Nano Gauntlet allowed Tony Stark to harness the power of the Infinity Stones. This played a crucial role in the final battle against Thanos and his army, ultimately leading to Tony Stark's sacrifice to save the universe. The suit was a testament to Tony Stark's ingenuity and dedication to protecting the world from threats.

It represented the culmination of his life's work and served as a powerful symbol of hope and inspiration to the Avengers and the world.

