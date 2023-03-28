Why Avengers: Age of Ultron deserves more credit in the MCU

The sequel to the highly successful first Avengers movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, has often been criticized for not living up to its predecessor. The movie's reception was mixed, with some fans disappointed and critics labeling it a weaker entry in the MCU.

Despite the criticism, Avengers: Age of Ultron deserves more appreciation than it gets. The movie presents a well-balanced mix of action, humor, and character development. It introduces new storylines and characters that could become significant in future MCU movies.

The film's memorable villain, Ultron, portrayed by James Spader, also brings a new intensity and danger to the Avengers' world. Therefore, it's essential to reevaluate Avengers: Age of Ultron and recognize its significant contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Appreciating the underappreciated: Why we should give Avengers: Age of Ultron another chance

1) Unfair comparison to its predecessor

Age of Ultron was unfairly compared to its predecessor, the massively successful first Avengers movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

While the first Avengers movie set a high bar for the franchise, Avengers: Age of Ultron had the added challenge of expanding the universe while delivering a satisfying standalone story. The movie introduced new characters, such as Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, and laid the foundation for future storylines.

Moreover, Age of Ultron had difficulty dealing with the aftermath of the events in previous MCU movies, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Thor: The Dark World. Therefore, it's crucial to evaluate Avengers: Age of Ultron on its merits and not solely compare it to its predecessor.

2) Balancing multiple characters and plotlines

Avengers: Age of Ultron balances multiple characters and plotlines, giving each character a chance to shine (Image via Marvel Studios)

While it is true that Avengers: Age of Ultron does have many characters and plotlines, the movie does an excellent job of balancing them. Each character's unique arc adds to the overall narrative and doesn't feel unnecessary.

The film also doesn't shy away from exploring the relationships between characters, such as the budding romance between Bruce Banner and Black Widow or the tension between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.

Additionally, the movie introduces new characters, such as the Maximoff twins, who are given enough screen time to establish themselves and make an impact. The balance between characters and plotlines is a testament to Joss Whedon's directing and writing skills, making Avengers: Age of Ultron an impressive feat.

3) A memorable villain

The movie's villain, Ultron, played by James Spader, is one of the most memorable villains in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ultron's menacing presence is heightened by James Spader's performance, who infuses the character with a unique personality that makes him stand out from other MCU villains. Ultron's intelligence and dark sense of humor make him a compelling and unpredictable antagonist.

Moreover, the character's motivations and backstory are explored in-depth, making him more than just a one-dimensional villain. With rumors of Ultron's return in the upcoming Armor Wars, it's clear that his impact on the MCU is far from over.

4) Thrilling action sequences

The film has some of the best action sequences in the MCU, including the iconic Hulkbuster vs. Hulk fight (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the most impressive aspects of Age of Ultron is its thrilling action sequences. Director Joss Whedon masterfully orchestrates several jaw-dropping set pieces that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

From the opening sequence, where the Avengers take on a Hydra stronghold, to a climactic battle that features new allies like the Maximoff twins, the action is non-stop and adrenaline-fueled.

The Hulkbuster vs. Hulk fight, in particular, is a fan-favorite moment that showcases the sheer power of these characters while also providing a great deal of humor. Age of Ultron is a must-see for action movie fans who want to experience some of the most epic sequences in the MCU.

5) Setting up crucial storylines

The movie sets up crucial storylines and introduces new characters that would become significant in future MCU movies (Image via Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Age of Ultron sets up some of the most crucial storylines in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The introduction of Vision and the Mind Stone plays a significant role in Infinity War and Endgame.

The film also sets the stage for Captain America: Civil War, one of the most critical events in the MCU, resulting in a massive fallout between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.

Additionally, the movie introduces the Maximoff twins, who become key players in the Avengers team, making Age of Ultron a pivotal film in the MCU's overarching narrative. Without Avengers: Age of Ultron, the MCU's continuity would not have been as cohesive and connected as it is.

Final thoughts

Avengers: Age of Ultron is a well-crafted and entertaining movie that deserves to be appreciated for what it is (Image via Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Age of Ultron is a well-crafted and entertaining movie that offers much more than it's given credit for. While it may not be the best movie in the MCU, it's far from a weak link in the franchise. It adds depth and complexity to the characters, introduces new elements to the story, and builds upon the foundation laid by its predecessors.

It's a movie that should be appreciated for what it is rather than being unfairly compared to other films in the franchise. For those who haven't watched it in a while, it's worth revisiting the movie in a new light and recognizing its underrated status.

