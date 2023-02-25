Is Tony Stark coming back (& 9 most asked questions about Iron Man)

Iron Man fans have been eagerly waiting to see actor Robert Downey Jr. come back on the big screen as Tony Stark. The character's exit in Avengers: Endgame was marked by a highly emotional scene, where he wore the gauntlet with infinity stones and snapped Thanos off, sacrificing his own life.

There have been rumors that Iron Man may be seen as a variant in the multiverse or a time-variant. While this has raised hopes for moviegoers, there has been no official announcement from Marvel Studios. However, the favorite superhero has made a permanent place in the hearts of fans.

As it happens, Iron Man enthusiasts are curious about the superhero. Several queries about the billionaire scientist keep coming up, including the popular question – is Tony Stark coming back or is there a replacement for the character?

Tony Stark's return to MCU, Happy's role in the franchise, and other queries about Iron Man answered

The popularity of the scientist hero has not diminished even though the character met its grand end in Avengers: Endgame. Furthermore, the entry of new characters in sequels and spin-offs has been accepted into the mega MCU family.

However, Tony Stark remains an attraction that fans want to know more about. Hence, this article compiles a list of the widely asked questions about the enigmatic and dashing superhero that are mostly searched by admirers.

1) What is the latest news about the comeback of Iron Man?

Marvelsecretwars1984 @Marvelsecretwar Marvel executive, Stephen Broussard confirms Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man won’t fight Kang in Secret Wars amid rumors of the actor’s return to the MCU Marvel executive, Stephen Broussard confirms Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man won’t fight Kang in Secret Wars amid rumors of the actor’s return to the MCU https://t.co/7tXg2ki66j

When actor Robert Downey Jr. declared in a podcast interview that only a “super compelling argument and a series of events” would justify his return, the end of his character was obvious. However, his admirers are expecting the hero’s return, thanks to a fan-art concept poster of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, showing Kang and Iron Man face-to-face.

However, Stephen Broussard, the VP of the Marvel team, hinted in an interview that Iron Man was off the table. This trend shows that MCU is making space for new characters in Phases 5 and 6.

2) “I am Iron Man” - What kind of personality does Tony Stark possess?

Tony has a typical commander personality that is complicated yet astute, brilliant yet moody. Though self-absorbed, he has the self-realization to involve others who provide support against his weaknesses. That made him a true leader who his team was happy to follow. Despite being self-centered, he chose supreme sacrifice for the larger good.

3) What is Tony Stark’s IQ level?

Tony Stark, the businessman-cum-scientist-cum-philanthropist, is said to possess a high IQ. The estimated IQ level for this genius inventor is calculated at 186. After Tony’s death, his science lab is supposed to pass on to his protégé, Peter Parker, and Dr Bruce Banner.

4) Which area did the Iron Man origin story refer to?

Comrade_Bullski @Comrade_Bullski @Darren_Mooney As I said elsewhere, this is far from new. When John Byrne took over Iron Man in 1990 one of his main objectives was updating Tony's origin to scrub it of all Vietnam connection and also changed the focus of the story from attacks on US forces to attack on Stark's company. @Darren_Mooney As I said elsewhere, this is far from new. When John Byrne took over Iron Man in 1990 one of his main objectives was updating Tony's origin to scrub it of all Vietnam connection and also changed the focus of the story from attacks on US forces to attack on Stark's company.

Though the MCU movie points to Afghanistan as the location of his fight and capture, the comic originally had a different location. According to the comics, Tony was captured in Vietnam, and he built his suit after that. This was changed to the Gulf Wars in a retcon before finalizing Afghanistan for the movie.

5) Has Stan Lee based Tony Stark’s character on any real-life personality?

Stan Lee loosely connected Tony Stark to billionaire Howard Hughes, a recluse industrialist. Hughes stayed away from the public and seemed invulnerable, but he was also considered a wounded soul. Tony has been portrayed as a broken character who is harsh on the outside. Moreover, the billionaire industrialist part is common.

6) Does the billionaire superhero have any weaknesses?

Alcohol consumption is the biggest weakness of this Marvel superhero. The Demon in a Bottle story, released in 1978, exposed Tony’s fight with alcoholism for the first time. Quite unconventional and revolutionary at the time, this chink in the superhero’s armor made Tony’s character more relatable and endearing for comic readers.

7) How is Tony Stark, the alter ego of the superhero Iron Man, known by the rest of the world?

Tony Stark is the CEO and head of Stark International, a multinational group of companies dealing in technology. Stark is known to the general public as a philanthropist, inventor, adventurer, military contractor, and billionaire industrialist. His company deals with computer software, consumer electronics, research, development, engineering, and manufacturing of weapons.

8) What was the reason behind Tony Stark’s revelation about being Iron Man in a press conference?

𝐎𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 @KingofDaJungle_ @EmiXH98 @ScottMendelson @Forbes MCU has many heroes and all of them have different origins. But simply, it’s because of Tony Stark becoming who he is and announcing himself as Iron man @EmiXH98 @ScottMendelson @Forbes MCU has many heroes and all of them have different origins. But simply, it’s because of Tony Stark becoming who he is and announcing himself as Iron man

In issue #55 of Iron Man Vol.3, Tony Stark hesitated to use the S.H.I.E.L.D. cover and revealed to the media that he was the real Iron Man. Till then, the media believed that Iron Man was Tony’s bodyguard. However, he wanted an end to the secrecy. Since he had bad experiences with deceit and lying, he wanted to be honest and transparent with the public.

9) How did Tony Stark get his cybernetic chest plate?

When caught in an explosion, Tony Stark ended up with shrapnel piercing his chest. However, the electromagnet attached to the car’s battery kept the shrapnel from entering his heart. With this idea, Tony made an iron suit to escape attacks and an arc reactor to eliminate the need for a battery. This helped him escape, and he later gave his suit a more sophisticated chest plate.

10) Will Happy Hogan continue in the Stark company even if Tony does not return?

After Tony’s death in Avengers: Endgame, the special lab and Tony’s jet are being handled by Happy. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latter offers Peter the suit-making machinery and other assistance that was available. A crucial aspect of Happy's role in the new Spiderman franchise is his relationship with Aunt May, who later dies in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite mourning the losses of two important people in his life, Happy's presence in the Stark home may continue.

