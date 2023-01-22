Spider-Man: No Way Home storyboard reveals shocking twist in Aunt May's death

A storyboard from the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home was posted online, revealing a stunning plot twist in an early copy of the script. As part of the concept art, Peter Parker's beloved Aunt May, played in the film by Marisa Tomei, was killed by the villain Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Spider-Man fanbase, as it significantly differs from the established canon of the final movie, in which Aunt May was killed by the Green Goblin.

Fans have differing opinions on the storyboard art; some contend that Mysterio being the reason for death would have given more complexity and made more sense narratively, while others are pleased with how it was handled in the finished film and think it was loyal to the established canon.

The Evolution of the Script: How the death of Aunt May changed in Spider-Man: No Way Home development

Aunt May in a still from the movie (Image via Sony and Marvel Studios)

The film shows that the Green Goblin killed Aunt May, and Peter's motives as Spider-Man are influenced by this devastating tragedy. One of the movie's most touching and vital scenes is when Peter's aunt passes away; it marks a turning point in his life.

However, the newly-released storyboard art suggests that the filmmakers had considered a different path for the character's arc in an early script draft. Early versions of the script reveal that Mysterio was initially supposed to be the one to kill Aunt May. This may have given the character a deeper level of nuance and sparked a Mysterio and Spider-Man personal feud.

However, Mysterio wasn't in the movie's final version because the filmmakers decided to focus on other supervillains coming in from the multiverse, like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Sandman. It would have been difficult to include Mysterio's plotline without interfering with the main plot if these villains had been there.

It's essential to remember that the storyboard artwork made available online is from a preliminary version of the screenplay, and it's conceivable that the plan to have Mysterio kill Aunt May was ultimately abandoned in favor of taking the character in a different direction.

Aunt May has always been a vital figure in Peter Parker's life, in comics and movies. She played a crucial role in shaping Peter's character, and her death was a turning point that profoundly impacted him.

Her death marked a significant emotional event for Peter Parker. The young hero had a profound transformation after his aunt passed away, and through this sorrow, he realized the true meaning of responsibility that comes with great power.

Fan Reactions: The debate over Mysterio's role in the death of Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Debate Over Mysterio's Role in the Death of Aunt May (Image via Sony and Marvel Studios)

A discussion among fans has been triggered by the recent release of the storyboard drawings from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which revealed that Mysterio was responsible for Aunt May's demise in the initial screenplay draft.

Some fans argue that this twist would have made more sense narratively, as it would have shown Mysterio's true nature as a master of deception and given Peter a more personal vendetta against him.

#MusicDefinesMe @theR5archives @MCU_Direct Since Mysterio is the one who technically destroyed Peter's life, this narratively makes more sense. Goblin killing her just makes more lore sense since he already tried it in 2002, but both work. @MCU_Direct Since Mysterio is the one who technically destroyed Peter's life, this narratively makes more sense. Goblin killing her just makes more lore sense since he already tried it in 2002, but both work.

These fans argue that Mysterio technically destroyed Peter's life by causing the death of his aunt, which would have been a more compelling storyline. They also pointed out that the villain's powers of illusion would have made it a more fitting and fittingly dramatic death for Aunt May, as Mysterio could have created a false reality for Spider-Man in which he was responsible for her death.

El Maestro @El_Maestro2023



Plus, this doesn't close the way for an actual future MCU Norman Osborn/GG appearance. @MCU_Direct Would have been 100000 times better since Gyllenhaal's Mysterio is ACTUALLY an enemy of Holland's Spider-Man unlike Dafoe's GG, who is Maguire's enemy.Plus, this doesn't close the way for an actual future MCU Norman Osborn/GG appearance. @MCU_Direct Would have been 100000 times better since Gyllenhaal's Mysterio is ACTUALLY an enemy of Holland's Spider-Man unlike Dafoe's GG, who is Maguire's enemy.Plus, this doesn't close the way for an actual future MCU Norman Osborn/GG appearance.

However, some fans prefer how the plot developed in the final film, where the Green Goblin was responsible for Aunt May's demise. They contended that it stayed true to the multiverse's pre-existing storyline and that it was a heartbreaking moment that motivated Peter Parker as Spider-Man.

Baqer 🇮🇶🖤🖤 @baqer_fox @MCU_Direct That would have been cool, but killing her by the Green Goblin was also great @MCU_Direct That would have been cool, but killing her by the Green Goblin was also great

Eric Hovland @EricJHovland @MCU_Direct I think most everyone is fine with how No Way Home used the returning villains even without Mysterio. @MCU_Direct I think most everyone is fine with how No Way Home used the returning villains even without Mysterio.

Adarsh Mishra @AdarshMishraTM @MCU_Direct This was maybe before they thought they lost Spiderman to Sony after Far From Home. So glad she died at the hands of Goblin. @MCU_Direct This was maybe before they thought they lost Spiderman to Sony after Far From Home. So glad she died at the hands of Goblin.

The storyboard artwork and the changes to Aunt May's death in the early screenplay have elicited various responses from fans. While some fans contend that Mysterio being the reason for her death would have provided another level of complexity and made more sense from a narrative perspective, others are pleased with how it was handled in the final film and think it was loyal to the established canon.

Ultimately, it's up to the individual to decide which version they prefer and how it would have affected the story.

Conclusion

Peter Parker and Aunt May: A bond that shaped the Spider-Man story (Image via Sony and Marvel Studios)

The recently released storyboard artwork from Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed a surprising twist in an early draft of the script, suggesting that Mysterio was responsible for the death of Aunt May. The reason behind this change remains uncertain.

It's crucial to remember, though, that the creation of a film is a collaborative process, and ideas and thoughts from many other fields are taken into account during the creative stage. Ultimately, it's the final outcome that matters the most, and fans have appreciated how Spider-Man: No Way Home unfolded the character arc of Aunt May.

Poll : 0 votes