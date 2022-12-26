Is Spider-Man actually dead in the Spider-Verse? What we know so far

Spider-Man is one of the most famous superheroes ever. After being incorporated into countless comic storylines, animated shows, live-action movies, and video games, Spider-Man feels like an immortal part of the Marvel superhero ecosystem.

The character has survived battles with countless foes and found leadership positions in several factions, making it hard to imagine a world without a web-slinging wall-crawler. Sadly, fans witness such a world in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

A still from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Miles Morales comes to find the sinister plan that Kingpin is carrying out to bring back his deceased wife and child. Luckily, he finds Peter, who pushes him out of harm's way while recognizing that he also shares the same powers as him.

Sadly, the Ultimate Universe's Spider-Man sacrifices himself for the greater good. However, is Spider-Man actually dead in Spider-Verse? While the answer is yes, there's a detail viewers may have missed about the multi-versal Spider-Men eventually coming to the Ultimate universe.

Peter B. Parker is the true Spider-Man we all know and love

Peter Parker from the Earth-1610 (Image via Sony)

After Earth-1610's Peter Parker dies at the hands of Kingpin, it's clear that Miles Morales is all alone in the battle against the crime lord. However, six other variants from different universes enter the scene.

One among them is Peter B. Parker. While he looks like an older variant of the spider-powered superhero who lost to Kingpin, fans come to find that he is the true Spider-Man that they have known and loved dearly. This isn't even a theory but rather something that the movie explicitly reveals to its audience.

Peter B. Parker alongside Miles Morales (Image via Sony)

Kingpin and Dr. Olivia Octavius are monitoring the experiment, and they find multiple different dimensions opening, which they claim brings instability to the present timeline. What follows next is a list of breaches to other universes in the web schematic, and one of them is a breach located in "Earth-616: The Marvel Universe, Home of Spider-Man."

Every fan knows that Earth-616 is from the universe where the main Marvel continuity takes place. This means that Peter B. Parker is actually the web-slinger from the comics. However, his life seems to have taken a turn for the worse since he's divorced from Mary Jane, lost Aunt May, and has lost his will to carry on.

Peter B. Parker in Into The Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Will the original Peter Parker from Into The Spider-Verse ever come back?

Marvel has often shown us that characters killed in action come back in the form of variants, but it's rarely the same. The world of Spider-Verse is filled with variants of the original Peter Parker, but they're all different beings with their own struggles and universes to deal with.

The appearance of Peter Benjamin Parker after the death of Earth-1610 Peter Parker serves as a symbolic return. He gets emotional after seeing both Aunt May and Mary Jane Watson. However, is it the same though? Not really.

Peter B. Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales (Image via Sony)

As far as resurrection is concerned, fans most likely won't see that either. While many characters have come back to life over the years through magic or some other extraordinary phenomenon, it's not in line with the series' vision. Moreover, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will bring back more than 40 new variants of the web-slinger.

Into The Spider-Verse showed Miles Morales constantly being perplexed by the nature of his powers. Everyone believed that he wouldn't be able to take on the role of the superhero in time. Luckily, he asks Peter B. Parker about when he might be ready, to which the latter replies with:

"You won't. It's a leap of faith. That's all it is, Miles. A leap of faith."

As it happens, that's all he needs to gear up to emerge victorious in the final battle against Kingpin. Since Miles learns what it means to be a hero, he no longer needs mentoring. This is why it's unlikely that the original Peter Parker will return once again.

The next installment of the movie franchise, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.

