Miles Morales is back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The first film in the franchise, i.e., Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, took us through an incredible journey in a world where Peter Parker died while trying to stop Kingpin.

Interestingly, the film's protagonist, Miles Morales, meets five different heroes wielding the powers of Spider-Man. In an attempt to stop Kingpin, Miles Morales embraced his role as Spider-Man with the help of an older (and slightly goofier) Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker, and Spider-Ham.

A still from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was announced back in 2019, but endless delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic eventually pushed it for a June 6, 2023, release globally, including India. As such, this article discusses everything fans need to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including its cast, a sequel already in the works, and the many Spider-Man variants the film features.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse boasts more than 40 Spider-Man variants

The trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer arrived on December 13, showing Miles Morales taking it easy while his mother, Rio, tells him that he needs an adventure in life. While that goes on in the first half of the trailer, the scene changes abruptly.

Miles ends up in a world that is crawling (no pun intended) with different variants of Spider-powered heroes. To name a few off the cuff, there's Marvel's Spider-Man from the critically acclaimed PS4 game, Superior Spider-Man, the Mangaverse Spider-Man, Fear Itself Spider-Man, Spidercide, and Miguel O'Hara, the 2099 Spider-Man.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at PS1 Spider-Man in ‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. First look at PS1 Spider-Man in ‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. https://t.co/d0IoxjQtEl

While Miles is only beginning to get himself together in this overwhelming world, Spider-Man 2099 has come out of nowhere and started battling it out with him. The reason remains unknown as of yet, which further increases the fans' anticipation for the film.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third installment in the franchise, is already in works

Kemp Powers, the co-director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its sequel, revealed to Total Film that Spider-Verse 3 is already in the works. Jason Schwartzman will play The Spot, who will be the villain in both films.

He explained that while the villain might not be taken seriously by many, his powers can pave the way for all sorts of multi-versal complications:

"The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be coming out on March 29, 2024. Hopefully, there are no delays, as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was scheduled for a 2021 release before the pandemic sent it into an array of release delays.

SuperNerd15 @Local_Culture15 It's been confirmed by director Kemp Powers that The Spot will be the main villain for both SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE & SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE. It's been confirmed by director Kemp Powers that The Spot will be the main villain for both SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE & SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE. https://t.co/WNUoS5eULB

The cast of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld returned for their respective roles as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Others from the first film are also returning, such as Oscar Issac for the role of Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles' mother, Rio, and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father, Jefferson Davis.

Animated Antic @Animated_Antic Sony Pictures Animation has released a new image for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the Annecy Film Festival and has revealed that Jason Schwartzman, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham will be joining the cast of the film. This image looks so beautiful and I can't wait! Sony Pictures Animation has released a new image for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the Annecy Film Festival and has revealed that Jason Schwartzman, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham will be joining the cast of the film. This image looks so beautiful and I can't wait! https://t.co/VO6lFN2UsG

Issa Rae has been cast as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, though confirmation is in order. In addition, Jason Schwartzman will play the villain, The Spot, in the film. While Daniel Kaluuya will voice Spider-Punk and Shea Whigham as George Stacy, Jorma Taccone will voice the Vulture.

At the same time, John Mulaney, Nicholas Cage, and Peni Parker might also return for the sequel, as the synopsis for the film states that Miles will reunite with some old friends.

"Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones."

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Spider-Punk, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, in ‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. First look at Spider-Punk, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, in ‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. https://t.co/RK5YHrujX9

With a star-studded cast, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is perhaps one of the most ambitious superhero films ever made. Those familiar with the Spider-Verse storyline from 2016 might find a lot of callbacks, while casual Spider-Man fans will find much to appreciate in the film.

