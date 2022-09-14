Who is Spider-Man 2099? Exploring origins amidst upcoming appearance in Across the Spider-Verse movie

When Spider-Man 2099 appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's post-credits sequence, it left many fans wondering exactly what his role in the sequel might be. A fan favorite from the comics, many are excited to see just how Miguel O'Hara and his unique powers as everyone's favorite webhead will be utilized over here.

Spider-Man 2099 has long been a favorite and has never been used much outside of the comics. With the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we will see Miguel come to the big screen in a spectacular way as Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac will voice him. So, with the character confirmed to appear in the upcoming animated film, let's take a look at who he is and how his powers differ from Spider-Man's.

Exploring Spider-Man 2099's origins and powers

Being the Spider-Man of the future, Spider-Man 2099 first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #365 back in June 1992, which led him to getting his own comic series in September 1992. Created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi, this Spider-Man's real name is Miguel O'Hara.

According to Fandom, Miguel O'Hara is an engineer who resided in Nueva York, a futurized version of New York. He was born after his mother had an affair with her husband's boss Tyler Stone, and Miguel grew up thinking that his stepfather was his biological father. When he grew up, he started working for Alchemax - however, he had reservations as he didn't appreciate the vast control the company had over the city.

Under pressure from Tyler Stone, Miguel ended up developing a process that would splice human DNA with different genetic codes, but that process didn't work and ended up killing the human subject after turning him into a creature. Unwilling to partake in future tests, Miguel handed his notice to Tyler, only for Stone to offer him a drink laced with a highly addictive drug called Rapture.

With Alchemax being the only developer of the drug, Miguel got hooked on it and continued to work at the company. When Miguel had enough of it, he tried his genetic splicing process on himself to get rid of the addiction but ended up with the powers of a spider. This turned his life upside-down as after a series of mishaps, he took on the role of Spider-Man 2099.

Achi @AchiCnG Look how awesome this cover art for the recent Spider-Man 2099 is! They are smashing the art work for each cover they release, I need to take a look at the variants they released. Look how awesome this cover art for the recent Spider-Man 2099 is! They are smashing the art work for each cover they release, I need to take a look at the variants they released. https://t.co/Zk5W0HmiSa

Being the Spider-Man of the future, Spider-Man 2099's suit is quite different from Peter Parker's. Featuring an all-black suit that shines blue under the light, the suit is fitted with a cape and a red logo on it that really gives it a futuristic feel and makes it stand out from the rest of the Spider-Men.

The powers are quite different as well. Spider-Man 2099 has the general powers of Spider-Man, but Miguel has quite a few tricks up his sleeve. Having powers like telepathy, fangs and talons, and quite a good healing factor, he is pretty much a force to be reckoned with.

Comic Book History @comicbookhist



By Peter David, Rick Leonardi, Al Williamson, Steve Buccellato & Rick Parker; cover by Leonardi & Williamson. #marvelcomics Turning 30: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1; cover dated November 1992.By Peter David, Rick Leonardi, Al Williamson, Steve Buccellato & Rick Parker; cover by Leonardi & Williamson. #Spiderman Turning 30: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1; cover dated November 1992.By Peter David, Rick Leonardi, Al Williamson, Steve Buccellato & Rick Parker; cover by Leonardi & Williamson. #Spiderman #marvelcomics https://t.co/nqWeufryye

You can check out Miguel O'Hara's big screen debut when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava