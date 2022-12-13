Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer pits Miles Morales against other Spider-people

2023 packs plenty of highly anticipated superhero movies, but Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse would surely be among the top five. Into the Spider-Verse impressed a lot of people, and Sony is betting big on the next two movies in the franchise. This can also be seen in the new Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse trailer, which packs a ton of multiversal action.

So far, fans have only gotten a glimpse of the next Spider-Verse outing that came out in 2021. But the producers of the film, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, confirmed that the new trailer would arrive on December 13, 2022, and the trailer is finally here.

Official trailer of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

This new piece of footage reunites Miles Morales with Spider-Gwen. But it has also been confirmed that, just like the MCU’s Illuminati, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse will feature a team of Spider-People with the responsibility of protecting the Multiverse. And on this team would be Spider-Man 2099, along with many surprising Spider-Variants.

When Miles Morales bounces through the multiverse, he will come across this team of Spider-People and end up taking on variants like Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. This Miles vs. other Spider-People clash is a major draw for the fans.

Miles Morales vs Spider-Man 2099 (Image via Sony)

Even the synopsis of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse confirmed this narrative:

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

But it's important to note that the multiversal Spiders aren’t the real antagonists. Instead, Miles will be battling a new villain in the next two Spider-Man movies.

Who is the new villain?

The Spot in Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Even before the trailer came out, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse director Kemp Powers told Games Radar that The Spot will be "the villain of the next two films." Jason Schwartzman is playing the part. He said:

"He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."

Powers continued to say why The Spot is an interesting new villain for Miles, Gwen, and the other Spider-People to tackle:

"The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse."

For the uninitiated, The Spot's actual identity is Dr. Jonathan Ohnn in the comics. He is an MIT scientist who was employed by Kingpin, and his abilities manifested when one of his experiments went wrong.

The Spot and Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

Considering that Kingpin was the villain in Into the Spider-Verse, he could even be involved with the origin of The Spot in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse. But since he is supposed to be the villain of both the upcoming Spider-Verse movies, will he end up winning in Across the Spider-Verse?

Maybe he’d kill some of the Spider-people in charge of the Multiverse’s existence. That’s how Across the Spider-Verse could have an Infinity War-like ending when it releases on June 2, 2023.

