Is Marvel ending Spider-Verse in comics? Dan Slott and Mark Bagley bring new Spider-Man series in October, affecting fate of multiverse

Edge of Spider-Verse is reportedly set to feature the end of the Spider-Man-related multiverse. In the aftermath of the comic that sees the introduction of new and old variants of Spider-Man, a new story will be led by the duo of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, two of the web-slinger's most legendary comic writers.

Edge of Spider-Verse will slingshot readers into a new story that will put Peter Parker at the forefront. The comic will also see the return of one of Spider-Man's most formidable foes in Morlun.

With the announcement of this comic, let's explore what the ending of Edge of Spider-Verse entails and how a new Spidey story will be born out of it.

Edge of Spider-Verse by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley to set up new Spider-Man story

The art will be by Mark Bagley (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Spider-Man-related multiverse will end in the aftermath of Edge of Spide-Verse. The comic exploring the stories of old and new Spider-Variants will send the reader straight into a new web-head story titled Spider-Man #1.

Per Marvel's own site, the comic will be written by legendary Spider-Man comic duo Dan Slott and Mark Bagley. With a new villain on the rise, the fate of Peter Parker and his fellow Spider-Variants will be changed forever.

Characters like Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Silk, and more will join him here.

Spider-Man @SpiderMan The Spider-Verse is about to expand like never before! 🕸️ Get a glimpse of ‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #1 before it hits shelves this August: bit.ly/3OSmaB3 (1/3) The Spider-Verse is about to expand like never before! 🕸️ Get a glimpse of ‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #1 before it hits shelves this August: bit.ly/3OSmaB3 (1/3) https://t.co/d4508W2ADx

The series will reportedly crossover with Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr's ongoing Spider-Man series, where Peter's mysterious association with Norman Osborn will be revealed. Morlun will also be an antagonist here, as he teams up with one of the scariest villains any Spider-Variant has ever seen.

Sharing his excitement about the comic, Dan Slott had this to say:

"How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable! Mark and I are two guys who live to tell Spider-Man stories. Cut us, and we bleed Spider-Man. And now Marvel has entrusted the two of us to bring back their monthly — adjectiveless — Spider-Man title!"

Spider-Man #1 cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Slott would add:

"We are not going to let you down. We're going to take big swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to end all Spider-Verse comics."

carrot scraps @CarrotScraps Take a look at Sun-Spider a new character coming to Edge of Spider-Verse who is disabled and was created thanks to Dayna Broder a disabled individual who won a contest! Take a look at Sun-Spider a new character coming to Edge of Spider-Verse who is disabled and was created thanks to Dayna Broder a disabled individual who won a contest! https://t.co/tB8gtBVotk

Dan Bagley shared his excitement by saying:

"Dan and I have been wanting to work together for years, and having the opportunity to be the artist that is there to wrap up his Spider-verse storyline is really exciting."

He added:

"Further, I'm thrilled to see where this book takes us from there."

The comic itself is set to release in stores this October. However, fans can prepare for the story by reading the ongoing The Amazing Spider-Man reboot by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far