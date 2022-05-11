Marvel announces the end of the Spider-Verse feat. Spider-People iteration of Black Cat and Kraven the Hunter 

Coming from famed American comic book author Dan Slott, Spider-Verse is getting a five-unit miniseries that will see the debut of different variants of Spider-Man from different realities.

Also, it's important to note that the series titled Edge of Spider-Verse is supposed to do the groundwork for the last act of Spidey. Yes, you read it right; we are talking about the end of the Spider-Verse that will land on your shelves later this year.

As per sources, Dan Slott revealed:

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book to a fiery conclusion. Yes, that's right. Later this year, we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

What do we know about the end of the Spider-Verse?

The upcomic comic book sets the stage for the end of Spider-Verse by showing some surprising debuts in each issue's stories. We will also witness storylines featuring our favorite heroes, including Spider-Man: India, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Noir, and more.

After learning about the news of Spidey's adventures concluding, fans were curious to know if this was the end of the web-slinger. Slott stated that death doesn't need to end a story. In addition, he said:

"If you ask me, it's madness. Why would they do this? WHY? They could've milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!"

The five-unit miniseries sets the stage for conclusion of Spidey's adventure (Image via Marvel)

In the upcoming comic book, you will see several unexpected versions of Spidey. Designed by Kris Anka, the Night-Spider, or Felicia Hardy, hails from the universe where she got spider powers instead of our beloved Peter Parker. Felicia will make her debut with her new powers in the upcoming series. Secondly, we will get a Hunter-Spider, coming from the reality where Kraven the Hunter gets spider powers.

Last but not least, created by Martin Coccolo, Spider-Laird comes in a costume we have never seen on any version of Spider-Man. This Scottish version of Spider-Man flexes a costume that reminds you of Zoro. The mask and the suit are more breathable, but the most surprising aspect of the Spider-Laird costume is the sword.

In Doctor Strange 2, the universes have expanded, and Marvel and Sony Pictures are also leaning towards the Multiversal concept. It would be exciting to see what is in store for our beloved Spidey.

Fans have to control their excitement until August 3, when the first issue of the upcoming miniseries hits the bookshelves. And following that, the four remaining issues will be out on August 17, August 31, and September (the last issue's date is still under wraps).

