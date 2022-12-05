Marvel Phase 5 and 6 to reportedly go under major changes as stakeholders are 'unhappy'

Phase 4 hasn’t been the greatest among all MCU phases. Thus, Marvel Phase 5 and 6 will undergo many changes. Disney recently brought back Bob Iger to steer its ship as the CEO for the next two years. With this, we can expect further changes in several factions of the company, including its biggest player, Marvel Studios.

There’s no denying that Phase 4 has been the most experimental one, having introduced several new characters throughout its 17 live-action and animated projects. But with Marvel’s attempt at upscaling, there has been a lot of negative feedback from fans. While some projects maintained MCU’s usual quality, many didn’t, leading to major unrest amongst stakeholders.

Major changes coming to Marvel Phase 5 and 6

Bob Iger and Kevin Feige (Photo: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

A new report from The Cosmic Circus states Bob Iger’s return as CEO is causing him and Kevin Feige to take immediate measures to get the MCU back to where it was. According to The Cosmic Circus’s sources, both Marvel and Disney are “re-evaluating the future releases” of Marvel Phase 5 and 6 “as a preventative measure to assure quality control.”

To “establish more quality control moving forward,” Marvel will “develop a sort of creative oversite” over projects that aren’t in production yet. And since both of the Special presentations were successful for Marvel, they are strongly considered for the future.

Marvel’s output level has been at an all-time high, but now they’ll be making a passive shift to the old ways while focusing more on quality over quantity.

What changes are coming to Marvel Phase 5 and 6?

Marvel Phase 5 and 6 movies (Image via Sportskeeda)

After Phase 3’s massive success, Kevin Feige’s idea to bring the MCU to our homes through Disney+ was good. But as Phase 4 continued to churn out more projects, we noticed a significant drop in quality. The writing suffered, and VFX artists began to work overtime to deliver Marvel’s unreasonable deadlines, which resulted in inferior projects.

The year 2021 surely had quality complaints from Marvel, as Black Widow and Eternals didn’t turn out to be as impressive. But 2022 saw an even steeper drop with projects like She-Hulk and Thor 4.

Now, Marvel has at least seven movies and series coming out in 2023 and around eight in 2024 (not including any of the animated shows). As the oversaturation of Marvel content has become problematic for the studio and fans, Marvel and Disney are expected to delay some upcoming projects to space out their releases. They want their product to feel special once again.

Marvel Phase 5 and 6 Series (Image via Marvel)

Just as Marvel turned Armor Wars from a movie to a series, focusing on improving its quality, they are also considering turning many of their future series into Special Presentations. This way, they’ll be able to introduce and use characters much faster and invest their resources into making one good movie-like special episode instead of nine average episodes.

So, upcoming projects like Wonder Man, Vision Quest, and even Nova could be turned into Special Presentations or Disney+ exclusive movies because more isn’t always the merrier.

She-Hulk felt like a series that wasn’t very giving week after week. But if people could have binged it, maybe it would have felt better. So for longer shows, they could even consider putting out two to three episodes a week instead of just one. Or, they could even reduce the total number of episodes and perhaps increase the runtime of each episode by 10 minutes.

Either way, we should expect a decrease in the output of total projects from 7-8 to maybe 5-6. There would be an increased focus on the writing and development of every project in Marvel Phase 5 and 6.

Poll : 0 votes