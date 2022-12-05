Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6: Every upcoming Disney+ series to look forward to

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special recently ended Phase 4, and fans are now all set for Marvel Phases 5 and 6 to arrive from 2023 onward. Marvel's Phase 4 ran for two years and produced 17 projects (18 if Marvel Legends is counted). Now, there are plenty of movies, Disney+ series (live-action and animated), and special presentations for Marvel Phase 5 and 6 that are lined up all the way until 2026.

Out of them, there are around 14 live-action series and 10 of them have been confirmed. Here, we take a look at every upcoming Disney+ series fans can look forward to.

Marvel Phase 5

1) Secret Invasion

Marvel Phase 5 series: Secret Invasion logo (image via Marvel)

To begin Marvel Phase 5 on the Disney+ front, Nick Fury will return to Earth in Secret Invasion. He will reunite with Talos and Maria Hill to uncover an invasion by the evil Skrulls that have infiltrated the planet.

Joining them will be Rhodey and newcomers like Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falswroth, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull Gravic, and Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand. Secret Invasion is expected to have a Spring 2023 release.

2) Echo

Alaqua Cox as Echo in Marvel Phase 5 series (image via Marvel)

Alaqua Cox will return as Maya Lopez in her own solo series where she will be taking on Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Most comic readers know that Wilson Fisk clearly survived Hawkeye's finale, and will now seek his revenge against Maya. But once again, the most exciting factor of this series could turn out to be Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Echo should follow Secret Invasion to arrive in the first half of 2023.

3) Loki season 2

Loki (image via Marvel)

Loki ended on a cliffhanger by revealing how Kang took over the TVA and turned him into a mere analyst. So once again, Loki will unite with Mobius to track down Sylvie, and eventually confront the new Kang variant that’s in charge. A premiere date has not yet been confirmed, but fans expect Loki season 2 to release in the summer of 2023.

4) Ironheart

Marvel Phase 5 series: Ironheart (image via Marvel)

After Loki season 2, Ironheart will probably be the final Marvel Phase 5 series to hit Disney+ in fall 2023. Riri Williams got a great introduction in Wakanda Forever. But even though she didn’t get to keep her Vibranium Ironheart armor, we will witness her in a new Mark 3 Ironheart suit taking on the magic-based villain, The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos).

It is likely that The Hood will get his magical weaponry from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mephisto.

5) Agatha Coven of Chaos

Marvel Phase 5 series: Agatha Coven of Chaos (image via Marvel)

After Wanda’s disappearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agnes, aka Agatha Harkness, will be released from her mental prison. She will be joined by Aubrey Plaza’s mysterious witch character, and actor Joe Locke, who is rumored to play a teenage Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan. One could also expect Wanda’s return at some point in the series.

Agatha Coven of Chaos is expected to be the first Marvel Phase 5 series of 2023.

6) Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Phase 5 series - Daredevil: Born Again Logo and Comic Cover (image via Marvel)

Kevin Feige promised that Daredevil: Born Again would be an 18-episode-long Disney+ series where Matt Murdock goes up against Wilson Fisk yet again. It is a soft reboot of the Marvel Netflix show, but fans can expect a similar cast of actors to reprise their roles as Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and even Ben Poindexter, aka Bullseye.

Since there are 18 episodes to cover, there could be others like Frank Castle, Jessica Jones, Elektra, and even Spider-Man (if Marvel is lucky) who could possibly show up.

Potential Marvel Phase 6 Shows

1) Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man (image via Marvel)

Besides Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Shang-Chi 2, Destin Daniel Cretton is expected to come up with a Wonder Man series. It will reportedly be a satire on present-day Hollywood and will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams aka Wonder Man. Since Wonder Man is connected to both Wanda and Vision, they could return in the series.

The show is expected to focus on Wonder Man and his brother, the Grim Reaper.

2) Okoye (Midnight Angel)

Okoye and Aneka (image via Marvel)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just turned Okoye and Aneka into Midnight Angels. In the comics, it’s Ayo and Aneka who form their midnight Angel squad. However, the MCU has obviously altered that to give Okoye her own series under Ryan Coogler’s extensive Disney deal. Kevin Feige hasn’t made an official announcement about the project yet, but it is reportedly under development.

3) Vision Quest

Paul Bettany as White Vision (image via Marvel)

White Vision’s whereabouts after WandaVision are still a secret. However, recent reports have suggested that Marvel is developing a series called Vision Quest with Paul Bettany. Not a lot is known about the show as of now, but it could possibly be one of Marvel’s Phase 6 projects arriving in 2025 or early 2026.

4) Moon Knight season 2

Moon Knight (image via Marvel)

Marvel hasn’t officially announced a Moon Knight season 2 yet, but Oscar Isaac and director Mohammed Diab teased the second season in mid-2022. Considering how Moon Knight left fans with the setup of Jake Lockley, it is highly likely that Moon Knight season 2 will not hit the screens until late Phase 5 or early Phase 6.

All animated series

What If...? Poster (image via Marvel)

Several upcoming Marvel animated shows have been announced for Disney+, and they are all expected to be a part of Marvel’s multiverse. What If...? season 2 was already confirmed when season 1 was released and it will hit Disney+ around mid-2023.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is another multiverse series set to arrive, and it will be followed by Marvel Zombies, and a continuation of the original X-Men show with X-Men ’97.

Other rumored shows

Still from The Punisher season 2 (image via Marvel)

Ryan Coogler’s 5-year Disney deal is also said to include another Wakanda-based series besides Okoye's project. Daredevil’s new season is rumored to set up a solo Punisher series. Shang-Chi also left us with a tease of The Ten Rings. So, a series based on that could also be set to appear in Phase 6. Lastly, everyone wants a Young Avengers project, which could be another Phase 6 series leading into The Kang Dynasty.

Besides the shows, fans can have a look at all the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6 movies here.

