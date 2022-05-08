Where was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shot? Filming locations explored

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally here, bringing back the titular Marvel Comics' superhero Doctor Strange. The character was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko as a part of the Marvel cinematic universe and this is the second 'solo' film that the character has received.

But the plot for thhis MCU film does not pick up from where the last Doctor Strange movie left off. Instead, it follows up the character’s appearance on Spider-Man: No Way Home, chronicling the superhero opening the doors to a multiverse yet again. But little does he know that this will lead to the emergence of a threat that may be too big for his team to handle.

Where was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness filmed?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was not filmed in one location. It was filmed all over England, the US, Canada, Iceland, Norway, and Italy, but especially in London and Surrey.

The film commenced shooting sometime in 2020, but with the pandemic, the production was interrupted a number of times. Finally, in Spetember 2021, the film's shooting was wrapped up. Here is a list of places the film was shot in.

England

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was shot in a number of places in England. A majority of the scenes were shot in London, the cultural epicenter of England. The shooting happened in various locations such as Freemason’s Hall, the headquarters of the United Grand Lodge of England and the Supreme Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of England.

Next up in England, shooting took place in Surrey, in the controlled studio environment of Longcross Studios, and in the Broomfield Hill Car Park, a parking lot in the Richmond Park area of Surrey. The crew also visited Somerset to film in Burrow Hill, near a local Cider farm.

California

Some of the shooting also took place in Los Angeles, California, following the filming wrap-up. Director Sam Raimi and team were not happy with some of the shots, so the movie underwent additional production in Los Angeles.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The cast and crew also visited Vancouver, a bustling coastal metropolis in British Columbia, to shoot some parts of the film. The crew filmed several sequences in and around the city, while a studio facility in the city was also utilized for some of the shots.

New York

How could there be a Marvel film without New York? In the Doctor Strange story, New York retains a central position. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum scenes were mostly filmed in and around the city. In the first movie, too, New York City was a central location, especially with Doctor Strange living in Manhattan.

Norway

Norway is a crucial place in MCU’s mythmaking because it is home to the Asgardian legends like Thor and Loki. Thus, it is no wonder that some parts of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were shot in the dramatic landscape of Norway.

Iceland

Along with Norway, some of the shots were also taken in Iceland, amidst the picturesque landscapes, ranging from geysers to volcanoes to glaciers.

Italy

Several parts of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were shot in various locations of Italy with its bohemian backdrops. Located by the Mediterranean Sea, the place is indeed beautiful and exotic, offering various different kinds of backdrops for the shoot.

Fans can experience Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters now.

