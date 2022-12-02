Marvel Phase 5 and 6: Every upcoming movie to look forward to

Now that we’re done with MCU's Phase 4 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it’s time to look at the schedule for Marvel Phase 5 and 6.

There’s a lot in store for all MCU fans, as not only are we getting a lot of Disney+ series and special presentations, but there are at least 10 movies in the line-up with confirmed releases.

Starting in 2023, Marvel Phase 5 and 6 will run until May 2026. There could also be at least 12 movies along with several other Disney+ series and special presentations. Here, we have listed every upcoming Marvel project to look forward to.

Thunderbolts, Deadpool, and other Marvel Phase 5 and 6 projects you cannot miss out on

Marvel Phase 5

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and co. are regrouping as the shrinking heroes. Starting Phase 5, every single one of them will be taking a trip through the Quantum Realm, as they are forced to face one of the strongest Marvel villains so far, Kang the Conqueror.

At its heart, Quantumania will be a heartfelt father-daughter story as Scott Lang tries to make up for the time he missed in Cassie’s life.

Directed by – Peyton Reed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

The Holiday Special acted as a nice little breather before James Gunn takes fans through his final chapter of the Guardians.

While Peter Quill and Nebula still seek to reunite with Gamora (who stands with the ravagers now), this particular chapter will mostly be about Rocket Raccoon’s origin story. Joined by Adam Warlock, the Guardians will take on Rocket’s creator, the High Evolutionary.

Directed by – James Gunn

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Carol Danvers is set to return right after her cameo in Ms. Marvel. She will be teaming up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeua, who is expected to return in Secret Invasion.

This series should lead viewers directly into The Marvels in Phase 5 where Kamala’s mutation will be explored further and the trio will solve the mystery of her powerful bracelet. Carol will also be heard singing, so be ready for a musical element.

Directed by – Nia DaCosta

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

After taking on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson will prove worthy of it as he takes on Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader.

Teaming up with him would be Joaquín Torres’ Falcon, who made his debut in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Thunderbolt Ross is also returning in Phase 5. However, it will be Harrison Ford who takes on the gig this time.

Directed by – Julius Onah

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

So far, the confirmed roster for Thunderbolts includes Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Antonia Dreykov, Alexei Shostakov, Ava Starr, and John Walker. Their team will be assembled by the new director of the CIA, Val. But one could expect the likes of Thaddeus Ross, Emil Blonsky, and Baron Zemo to make the cut as well.

Rumors suggest that the Thunderbolts would either invade Wakanda to get their hands on Vibranium, or they'd fight an evil Superman ripoff like Hyperion or the Sentry in the second-last Phase 5 film.

Directed by – Jake Schreier

Blade – September 6, 2024

Mahershala Ali’s Blade was supposed to arrive in 2023. But after reports of the script being too light and director Bassam Tariq departing the project, Blade was delayed for almost a year.

Michael Starrbury is currently working on a rewrite and the film is expected to begin production in 2023. Along with Blade, Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman is also expected to return in the final Phase 5 movie.

Directed by – Yann Demange

Marvel Phase 6

Deadpool 3 – November 8, 2024

Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson is confirmed to team up with Hugh Jackman’s Logan. But with Miss Minutes involved, it does seem that Deadpool 3 could continue from the point where Deadpool used Cable’s time travel device to mess up the entire Fox X-Men timeline.

Hence, it is possible that the likes of Cable, Domino, and Colossus will also return. Danger is the rumored villain of the film.

Directed by – Shawn Levy

Fantastic Four – February 14, 2025

The cast of Fantastic Four is yet to be announced, but the likes of Penn Badgley and Jodie Comer are rumored to be Reed Richards and Sue Storm respectively.

Reports have suggested that this team will originate out of the '60s, just as it was teased in Multiverse of Madness. They could have been stuck in the Quantum Realm since the 60s. So maybe Quantumania could tease their arrival.

Directed by – Matt Shakman

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 2, 2025

Not much is known about the fifth Avengers outing apart from the fact that Jeff Loveness is penning the script.

Jonathan Majors is expected to put on a great show playing all the Kang variants. Projects like Quantumania, Loki season 2, and Fantastic Four will lead us directly into The Kang Dynasty. And it will be interesting to see who leads the New Avengers among Captain Marvel and Captain America.

Directed by – Destin Daniel Cretton

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 1, 2026

The sixth Avengers outing is believed to be the biggest event film Marvel has ever produced. Rumors suggest that Kevin Feige is looking to make it even bigger than Avengers: Endgame. With the Multiverse in play, most past Marvel franchises will also be brought into the mix. It will do what No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness did, but on a grander scale.

A variant of Kang is still expected to be the villain. But MCU fans should expect the six OG Avengers to return from Earth-616 and other realities. Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine should return too. The three Spider-Men could be there along with Venom this time. Apart from that, writer Michael Waldron is expected to include all of the currently existing MCU heroes as well.

A director for this project hasn’t been picked yet.

Other Rumored Movies

Armor Wars is now confirmed to be a movie, so it should take one of the vacant slots in Phase 6. A Shang-Chi sequel is also confirmed to happen along with a Nova project. But somewhere between The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, one could expect to see Spider-Man 4 since Tom Holland recently renewed his contract.

Eternals, Doctor Strange, and Thor are other likely franchises to get sequels after the two Avengers movies (if not before). A Scarlet Witch movie is also rumored to happen somewhere down the line. So, it’ll be interesting to see which of these projects happen in Phase 6, and which of them will join the Mutants project in Phase 7.

