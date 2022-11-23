Thor may soon get a send-off like Iron Man did in Endgame

Thor and Iron Man are two of the most integral members of the Avengers. Both have the highest kill counts and can emerge victorious in most of the battles they pick. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we saw Iron Man sacrifice himself in Avengers: Endgame.

Thanos seemed unbeatable, and all hope was lost, but Iron Man saved the day by secretly engineering an Infinity Gauntlet in his own suit. That allowed him to wield the Infinity Stones long enough to erase Thanos and his army from existence. While Iron Man died of the injuries he sustained by wielding all six stones at once, the God of Thunder is still here.

In the Disney+ docuseries Limitless, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's, and said that he was hopeful that taking things easier might do him some good. Since Thor is a veteran Avenger in the MCU, and Taika Waititi has hinted that the next film might be the character's last, the Mjolnir wielder might soon get a send-off like Iron Man did.

Thor 5 could be the perfect send-off for the God of Thunder

The God of Thunder in Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel)

As of now, there are no apparent plans for the fifth Thor film.

Seeing as the MCU is busy getting closer to the conclusion of Phase 4 and the advent of Phase 5, the project seems to be a distant venture. However, the movie presents a chance to give the God of Thunder a send-off, which he truly deserves. Chris Hemsworth has been playing the role since 2011 and has appeared in a total of eight Marvel films.

The 5th installment in the series might even come after Secret Wars, which means Chris Hemsworth might be there in Avengers 5 and 6 to level the playing field. The God of Thunder is definitely one of the strongest beings in the MCU, so it makes sense for him to stay for the biggest battles for survival in the universe.

How could Thor exit via Avengers 5 & 6? Possible avenues explored

Thor retires with Love after fighting Kang

Love, played by India Rose Hemsworth (Image via Marvel)

The ending of Love and Thunder showed us that the intergalactic hero is now raising Love, the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher. We see at the end of the film that the two go on adventures together throughout the universe. Love is born of Eternity, and quite literally possesses the powers of a God.

Love wields the Stormbreaker while the God of Thunder wields his Mjolnir. After their fight with Kang, the latter can retire and rest easy as Love might take up the mantle of a new superhero, one who can be devastating in fights of cosmic proportions.

Thor & Loki reunite

Loki and Thor (Image via Marvel)

Before Loki was killed by Thanos, the Asgardian God had a final word with his brother, where Loki said that the sun will shine for them once again. While the original Loki is dead, the Avengers (2012) variant is still out there, as we've seen in Loki Season 1.

Kang is going to be the next big villain in the MCU, and through the Multiverse Saga, the two brothers will have the chance to reunite once again. This will bring them together once more, and it can be expected that they'll deal a devastating blow to Kang.

Thor will sacrifice himself in the fight against Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror (Image via Marvel)

Sacrifice seems to be an ongoing theme in the MCU. Black Widow sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone & Tony Stark sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos. With three of the Avengers from the original team gone, it's likely that Thor might also go out in a similar way.

It's likely that if he comes back in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he will have the role of a leader, and as one would expect, he will put everyone else before himself. It's a tragic send-off, but also the most commendable one. With Kang's multiple variants, though, it might also pave the way for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Thor reunites with a multiversal Avengers team

The Avengers (Image via Marvel)

Kang the Conqueror is going to be a multi-versal villain. Loki Season 1 establishes this with the demise of 'The One Who Remains'. With the Sacred Timeline rendered open for other Kang variants to wreak havoc, the doors to the Marvel multiverse are now open.

Doctor Strange 2 showed us a world where the Avengers didn't even exist, and there are millions of multiverses with their own variants of heroes (or the lack thereof).

This presents the MCU with the opportunity to bring back the Avengers once again, more than a decade after the release of the original film. We still have Thor, Hawkeye, and Hulk from the original Avengers. If that's the path MCU chooses, the God of Thunder will get to reconnect with the team he first fought with, making it the most exciting thing since Avengers: Endgame.

Thor's sacrifice would still be necessary to end the character's journey in the MCU, but it's a compelling option that every fan would love.

Thor joins Jane Foster in Valhalla

The God of Thunder & Jane Foster (Image via Marvel)

Valhalla is heaven for warriors who pass away in battle. Love and Thunder shows us in the post-credit scene that after Jane Foster's death, she gets to be in Valhalla, and finds Heimdall there. It appears that Thor is likely headed for Valhalla himself.

He could die in battle either in The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars, but Love and Thunder set up the possibility that he'll join Jane Foster once again. It's a bittersweet ending since the world will lose its protection, but the God of Thunder will find eternal peace with those he loves.

