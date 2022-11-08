What to expect in the next Thor movie (Thor 5)? Explained

Thor 5 is perhaps the most anticipated project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with actor Chris Hemsworth consistently playing the character since 2011. The Asgardian God has appeared in eight movies so far, with Thor: Love and Thunder being the latest one.

The 2022 Thor film was an underwhelming experience for fans and critics alike. Christian Bale shocked the world by announcing his entry into the MCU by playing Gorr The God Butcher. The character is extraordinarily fierce in comics but is not so formidable in the film.

This begs the question: What can fans expect in the next Thor movie? Will there even be another Thor movie? In this article, we tackle these questions and look at the many possibilities for the 5th installment in the God of Thunder's saga.

Is there going to be a next Thor movie ?

Thor in Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel)

As of yet, there is no official announcement for the next Thor movie as of yet. However, at the end of Love and Thunder, we see a "Thor will return" pop-up on the screen. It's only a matter of time before we see Thor 5 in the making.

Ragnarok and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi spoke with Forbes on the issue, saying that he would be up for another Thor movie, but only if Chris Hemsworth reprises his role:

“Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do [Thor 5] but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip.”

It would be an interesting take on the saga of Thor, and in all likelihood, a conclusive one. Even still, there is a myriad of possibilities from the number of things left to set up, as well as ideas from the comics. Here are a few ways the next Thor movie could go.

Possible angles for Thor 5

1) Hercules makes a bigger appearance in the MCU

Love and Thunder established that the Asgardians are not the sole pantheon of the Gods. Russell Crowe played the role of Zeus, the arrogant lightning God, who gets taken down. In the post-credits scene, we find that Hercules is tasked with taking down Odinson. Played by Brett Goldstein, Hercules is the most obvious possible antagonist for Thor 5.

Hercules in the post-credits scene of Thor 4 (via Marvel)

It is interesting, though, that Hercules has never exactly been a villain in the Marvel universe. He's more of a rival to the Thunder God, competing with him at every chance he gets.

Taika Waititi wants to make a film where it's just Thor going on a road trip, and it might be able to include Hercules, who at first starts some trouble, but ends up bonding with Thor. The two might fight together in the ultimate showdown against another villain. However, the MCU is known to subvert tropes, and Thor 5 might become another case for the same.

2) Formation of a God Squad

The initial plan in the fourth film was to unite the Gods in a battle against Gorr, as he was a threat to all of them. However, the plan failed and was dropped instantly. With Hercules making a possible entry, it would be a great opportunity to take a page right out of the comics and form a God Squad in Thor 5.

In Marvel comics, the squad has had members such as Sersi (The Eternals), Amadeus Cho, Galactus, and his herald, Silver Surfer. These are some huge characters that could be incorporated into the larger MCU framework through Thor 5.

3) Nercosword implies the existence of Knull in the MCU

The Necrosword was a weapon that Gorr used in his attempt to slay the gods. However, it was originally wielded by Knull, the symbiote god. With Venom already having made an appearance in the MCU, it's natural that Knull might arrive in Thor 5, if not a future project.

4) Thor 5: New generation

The 4th flick ended with Odinson taking it upon himself to raise Gorr's daughter, Love. She's played by Hemsworth's own daughter, India Rose. With this new beginning, we could have another successor to the God of Thunder himself. If not, we might see the movie Waititi wants to make with a significant role from Love as her story progresses.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Marvel)

Final thoughts

Love and Thunder was not the movie we wanted, but it sowed the seeds of what could be possible in the future. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just around the corner, we might have Thor 5 soon to undergo development.

Chris Hemsworth has the choice to either relinquish the role or still keep at it. It appears that he's one of the last few original Avengers still active in the line of duty. Thor 5 might be his only chance to further enhance his already cemented legacy.

