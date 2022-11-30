Ryan Reynolds teases Miss Minutes for Deadpool 3 in latest tweet

Ryan Reynolds' latest Twitter post just sparked interest in Deadpool 3. The upcoming Deadpool threequel marks the arrival of everyone's favorite mercenary into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming superhero movie, as well as doubts about whether it's going to retain its brand of dark comedy within the MCU.

Deadpool 3 will also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The acclaimed clawed superhero fought his final battle in Logan. However, Deadpool 3 will feature a younger version of the character.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Image via Ryan Reynolds/YouTube)

The Merc with a Mouth will enter MCU's Earth 616 through some sort of multiverse travel. On Ryan Reynolds' most recent Twitter encounter, he interacted with Miss Minutes, the famous animated mascot from the Time Variance Authority shown in Loki season 1. Could it be that Deadpool 3 might have something to do with the TVA?

Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes' interaction opens up countless possibilities for Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds' recent Twitter activity has sparked speculation about Deadpool's eventual inclusion into the MCU and, more specifically, the multiverse. A Twitter account for Miss Minutes, the AI for the Time Variance Authority introduced in Loki season 1, wrote a tweet to Deadpool recently. It reads,

"Hey there @Deadpool. Love, Miss Minutes."

Ryan Reynolds replied, saying,

"Hello, Miss Minutes."

Ryan Reynolds is known for using social media to get attention in the most surprising of ways. As we wait for Deadpool 3 to arrive in 2024, it is quite exciting to think that Deadpool might have a run-in with Owen Wilson's Mobius and the other good folks at TVA.

It's not entirely outside the scope of Deadpool to get in trouble with the TVA. Deadpool did use time travel multiple times in the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2. It makes perfect sense for the TVA to catch wind of Deadpool's transgressions and bring him in.

Deadpool 3 is slated to release on November 8, 2024, shortly before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We'll have to wait two years to see the Reynolds-starrer Deadpool. Keeping things in perspective, the timing of this tweet is rather suspicious. Seeing as Loki Season 2 comes out right after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in the summer of 2023, we might get to see the Merc with a Mouth in the MCU way before the previously considered timeline.

While Deadpool's appearance during the show might be too much to hope for, a post-credits scene in the season 2 finale might give us a glimpse of how Deadpool makes it into the MCU.

Deadpool 3 could stretch the multiverse rules to the maximum

We've seen travel between multiverses before. Doctor Strange accidentally made characters from Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man universe appear in the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We met America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2, who has the ability to travel between multiverses on the fly. In a similar vein, we met Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, who could control her counterparts across the multiverse via the now-destroyed Darkhold.

America Chavez in Doctor Strange 2 (Image via Marvel)

If the film gets multiverse travel right, we could see not only Wolverine but also a slew of other mutants joining the MCU. Professor Charles Xavier has already appeared in Doctor Strange 2.

Other recruits in Deadpool's own MCU "X-Force" could be Zazie Beetz' Domino, Evan Peters' Quicksilver (who was already in WandaVision), Jennifer Lawrence's Raven, Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Dafne Keen's X-23.

Kang the Conqueror is soon to appear on the big screen in Ant-Man 3. Deadpool would prove to be extremely instrumental in the fight against Kang. Seeing that Kang is a multi-versal villain with many variants, it's likely that he will pose a threat to every known universe ever seen in the MCU.

Projects before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will most likely take us on a journey to see the biggest superhero team across the Marvel multiverse ever to exist.

