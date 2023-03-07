How did Thanos get the first stone? Mad Titan's journey to power explained

Thanos is one of the most formidable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his quest to gather all six Infinity Stones has been a major plot point in several movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Throughout his quest for the Infinity Stones, Thanos faced opposition from the Avengers and other heroes in the Marvel Universe, who sought to stop him from achieving his ultimate goal. The resulting conflict led to some of the most epic and memorable battles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thanos acquired five of the six Infinity Stones one by one, leaving fans curious about the Power Stone, which was already in his possession at the start of Avengers: Infinity War. This has sparked speculation and interest about the origins and history of the Power Stone and how it came to be in his possession.

In this article, we will delve into the details surrounding the Power Stone, exploring its history, powers, how Thanos obtained it, and the significance it holds for him and his quest for ultimate power.

Thanos' quest for the Power Stone: A journey to power

Thanos obtained the first stone, the Power Stone, by defeating the Nova Corps, law enforcement for the galaxy, on the planet Xandar and claiming it for himself.

The Power Stone is an immensely powerful artifact that grants its wielder immense strength and energy manipulation abilities. It was hidden on the planet Morag, and its location was known only to a select few.

Thanos learned of the existence of the Power Stone and set his sights on acquiring it. He sent his daughters, Gamora and Nebula, to retrieve it for him. However, they were not the only ones after Stone. Guardians of the Galaxy, a group of misfits and outlaws, were also on the hunt for it.

The Guardians of the Galaxy arrived in Morag and quickly discovered the location of the Power Stone. However, they were ambushed by Ronan the Accuser, a Kree zealot who was working for the Mad Titan. Ronan wanted the Power Stone for himself so that he could destroy the planet Xandar, which had defeated the Kree in the past.

At the end of the movie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol I, Ronan was defeated and the Power Stone was turned over to the Nova Corps for safekeeping. The Nova Corps is a powerful intergalactic police force that is tasked with protecting the galaxy from any threats.

However, unknown to the Guardians, Thanos grew impatient in his quest to acquire all six Infinity Stones. He knew that Power Stone was now in the possession of the Nova Corps and that he would need to retrieve it in order to move forward with his plan.

He sent his minions to retrieve the Power Stone from the Nova Corps. This led to a fierce battle between the Mad Titan and the Nova Corps but they were outmatched by his superior strength and defeated them and claimed the Power Stone for himself.

Power of Infinity Stones, the Mad Titan

Thanos is known to possess an array of extraordinary powers and abilities, many of which are a result of his possession of the Infinity Stones.

His genius-level intellect and scientific expertise have also allowed him to create and manipulate advanced technology, including his infamous Infinity Gauntlet, which grants him near-unlimited power.

His most significant power is his possession of the Infinity Stones. With these gems, he has complete control over the fabric of the universe, able to manipulate reality itself. He can control time, space, and energy and has been shown to be nearly unbeatable with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Overall, his powers and abilities make him one of the most iconic villains in the Marvel Universe and a formidable foe for any hero who dares to face him.

