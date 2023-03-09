Why Ultron was disgusted by Captain America, explained

Tony Stark created Ultron, and Captain America believed it was a mistake. Introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the advanced AI decided his own course of action and formulated his judgment about the Avengers. He was particularly disgusted by Steve Rogers.

As per the AI’s understanding, Captain America was a warmonger and would refuse to survive in a peaceful environment. While the AI disliked all the Avengers, the warrior’s attitude towards war made him dislike the Captain even more.

While an otherwise morally correct and straight character, Steve Rogers has a strange approach towards his role as an Avenger. This was first revealed in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. It has added a twist to the character development of Captain America.

What did Ultron dislike about Captain America?

Steve's ambiguity about war disgusted Tony's creation (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ultron was an AI with superior intelligence developed by Tony Stark with the help of Dr. Bruce Banner. He was created to bring peace and reduce the need for warriors like the Avengers. However, the AI machine identified the complete human population as a threat and the entire Avengers as a roadblock.

Of all the Avengers, only Tony did not agree that his creation was a wrong plan. However, the smart robot had formed a dislike for all Avengers and wanted them out of the way. While his views are not surprising, his reason for disliking Captain America may be a revelation about the shielded hero.

Not only this AI, but viewers also got the shocking hint that the Captain does not like peacetime. This came to light when Scarlet Witch exposed each of the warrior’s worst nightmares. Steve’s worst fear revealed a peaceful family time with Peggy Carter.

This divulges that Steve fears peace and relaxation with his beloved wife. In Age of Ultron, it wasn’t clear whether his objection to the robot was a fear of ultimate peace. Along with the fans, the exceptionally perceptive AI also believed that Steve hated peace and preferred perpetual war.

The AI was created for total peace on Earth, but it backfired (Image via Marvel)

This upset the robot as he was formulated to bring ultimate peace to Earth. Any personality who was against peace would disgust the robot. Furthermore, the Captain never really gave any logical explanation for his fears.

While an upright selfless hero, Steve’s sense of self-sacrifice moves beyond the requirement. It would seem as if he survives to fight and sees no life outside battles. He may fear losing his identity and purpose without the Avengers’ wars. This is in complete conflict with what the AI was built to achieve.

The equation between the AI robot and the Captain

A fight scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron (Image via Marvel Studios)

As expected, Tony’s robot disliked Captain America. Considering the shrewd cleverness of the robot, he looked at each Avenger as a flawed human. His disdain for the Hulk, Hawkeye, Thor, and Black Widow was very different from the reason for his respectful hatred for Tony Stark.

However, his aversion to Steve was because he perceived the Captain chose to battle with the Avengers despite being given a choice to marry, settle down and have a peaceful family. The robot views Captain America as a war-happy, anti-peace character.

Moreover, Steve tried hard to persuade Tony against the Ultron plan. The superior machine despised Steve for trying to thwart Tony from looking for an alternate solution to destructive battles. All of the above were reasons enough for the AI to want to destroy Captain America.

