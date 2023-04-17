My Hero Academia chapter 386: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 386 is set to be released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Due to the previous chapter’s chaotic nature, fans have no idea what to expect from the upcoming issue. Some swear that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s next move will involve Stain, while others assert that a focus on All For One is what’s coming next.

Fans can’t confirm exactly what My Hero Academia chapter 386 will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for the issue becomes available. For now, they have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to be released in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 386 while speculating on what to expect.

My Hero Academia chapter 386 likely to recap events of Midoriya vs. Shigaraki ahead of All For One’s imminent arrival

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 386 will be officially released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. This means the issue will arrive sometime during the day on Sunday, April 23, 2023, for most international fans. Other international readers, like Japanese audiences, will be able to read the chapter in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023.

Fans can read the issue on Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app.

MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website allow fans to check out the first and latest three issues in a series at no cost. Shonen Jump+, on the other hand, is a subscription-based service that lets fans read a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 386 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, April 23

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, April 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 23

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 23

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 23

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, April 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, April 24

Chapter 385 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 385 began with a quick map highlighting the state of the Gunga Mountain battle before honing in on All For One’s fight. Here, fans saw Mt. Lady, Gigantomachia, and Dark Shadow being eliminated by All For One in succession. Readers also saw that the villain's body was severely damaged, more so than Shigaraki was after the attacks from Star and Stripe’s fighter jet allies.

The remaining Pro Heroes tried to rally against All For One but were quickly defeated. All For One was then seen stealing Hawks’ Quirk while declaring his intention to steal Tokoyami’s as well.

Minoru Mineta’s intervention showed All For One how he couldn’t afford to waste time. The villain departed just as the U.A. infiltrators began making their moves.

Thankfully, the mole was found just in time, with a returning Death Arms saving the only would-be casualty of their actions. After explaining how his body moved on its own while watching the fight and thinking of Midoriya, the issue ended by shifting perspectives to Kamino Ward. Here, fans saw Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida talking about how the fight isn’t over, with Stain being in the final panel.

What to expect (speculative)

Given how chaotically unpredictable the series’ landscape is following the previous issue, it’s difficult to predict exactly what My Hero Academia chapter 386 will cover. Fans can expect one of three major focuses: either a continued focus on Stain or a shift in perspective to All For One himself/Tomura Shigaraki versus Izuku Midoriya.

A continued focus on Stain in My Hero Academia chapter 386 will likely herald a sustained one for a few issues. A focus on All For One, meanwhile, could be the start of a flashback for the Demon Lord. Finally, the chapter could turn to Shigaraki versus Midoriya to show what the two are doing ahead of All For One’s imminent arrival, with him undoubtedly heading to their location.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

