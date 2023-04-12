My Hero Academia chapter 385 is set to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue on Monday, April 17. The spoilers that were leaked just now satiated fans who were eager to see more high-stakes action after a two-week break.

The previous chapter revealed Gigantomachia breaking out of Shinso's control and revealed his dissatisfaction with his predicament. He seemed especially displeased with All for One for abandoning him back at Jaku and confronted him with that knowledge. The chapter also featured Kirishima and Mount Lady in important roles.

The upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 385 is titled Young Impulses.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 sees Mineta take on All for One, while a surprising old face makes a reappearance.

My Hero Academia chapter 385 leaked spoilers open with a map of the Gunga conflict, which depicts all of the participants in battle as well as the army of Twices. Mt. Lady and Tokoyami continue their attack despite their exhaustion. The latter states that Hawks' assistance is really making Dark Shadow Baldr stronger, while Hawks apologizes for only providing support.

At that moment, Mt. Lady is hit in the stomach, which brings her to the ground. Next to go is Gigantomachia. All For One is seriously hurt, but he is recovering. He claims that it gets harder for him to control his urges as he gets younger in My Hero Academia chapter 385. Another strike similar to a laser from AFO fully destroys the Dark Shadow.

Tokoyami and Hawks take a direct strike, but Hawks shields him and sustains significantly greater damage. The force of All for One's own attacks astounds him, and he claims how great it is to be young. Kirishima and Shinsou worry, and Inasa orders everyone to keep attacking despite its futility. It is discovered that Hawks is being held by AFO, who has vanquished all the other heroes.

Tokoyami is seen unconscious and lying next to him. The frustration in Hawks' voice is audible as a Mineta ball adheres to AFO's leg. He asserts that it would be preferable for him to take his Pop-Off quirk because stealing Dark Shadow would simply make him an edgy oddball like Tokoyami. AFO remembers Jirou, another unexpected yet feeble hero, as he looks into Mineta's tear-stained eyes.

AFO then decides he cannot waste any more time there and takes off. He mocks the heroes by claiming that everyone will see this sad picture once more when he notices that the news helicopters are nearby. The scene cuts to the shelter where La Brava has been revealed to have gained control of the system. Both Tsukauchi and she seem confused, while Gunhead stops one of All for One's spies in My Hero Academia chapter 385 leaked spoilers.

As some of the ceiling begins to collapse, Death Arms arrives before Kendo and Testutetsu to shield two bystanders. As he recalls Deku sprinting to save Bakugou from the Sludge Villain, he breaks down in tears. My Hero Academia chapter 385 illustrates this hero's drive to battle despite being exhausted. On the final page of the leaked spoiler, Shouto leans against Iida and declares that it is still not over. Right next to them, in a building, the camera flashes to Hero Killer Stain.

Highlights of the chapter:



- My boy inspiring everyone and their mother like the symbol of hope he is



- Iida about to have is big moment !!!!

My Hero Academia chapter 385 leaked spoilers introduced readers to several key players of the franchise and hinted at their involvement in the grand finale. The sheer number of unpredictable factors ensure that a resolution is hard to predict, but Bakugo, Todoroki, Iida, Mineta, Tokoyami, Kirishima, Uraraka, Tsuyu, Shinso and all the UA high students have their roles to play.

Hero Killer Stain is a delight to behold any time he appears on stage and My Hero Academia chapter 385 marks only his third appearance, despite his overwhelming impact on the story. It is thematic that Todoroki and Iida are located near Stain, considering it was with them that the Hero Killer's battle prowess was initially exhibited. Perhaps he would acknowledge them as true heroes and join their fight.

