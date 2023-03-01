My Hero Academia Chapter 382 spoilers: Tokoyami versus All for One and old friends return

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 will be released on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12 am JST, and early spoilers for the same are bringing readers up to date on their favorite heroes' fates.

Chapter 381 drew to a close with the arrival of old faces from Shiketsu High and Tokoyami Fumikage launching his Dark Shadow at All For One. A surprising main character played a significant part in this chapter as new and old heroes and villains clashed.

The stakes in the world of quirks have never been higher, with Kohei Horikoshi consistently teasing fans with shocking match-ups and plot twists to keep readers hooked. My Hero Academia chapter 382 is no different, and spoilers for the same provide respite from the long wait fans have to suffer between weekly releases.

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 Spoilers delve into Toga's despair and tease the return of old friends

My Hero Academia chapter 381 concluded with students from Shiketsu High joining the struggle at Gunga, aiding in the containment of the Twice clones created by Himiko Toga. Despite their best attempts to swarm All for One with fighters, the supervillain's power proved invincible. All hope seemed lost until Tokoyami joined the battle and, helped by Inasa, sent Dark Shadow's full might into All for One, sending him crashing to the ground.

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 Spoilers: Ochaco Uraraka versus Himiko Toga

Hawks and All for One began My Hero Academia Chapter 382 by recognizing that the current situation has yet to fully escalate and may worsen because Toga hasn't used her full power. Right on cue, she begins creating Shigaraki, Dabi, and AFO clones. The chapter soon cuts to Froppy and Uraraka, with the latter speculating on the limits of Toga's powers that they can exploit.

Indeed, Toga was revealed to be incapable of fully reproducing the quirks of the League of Members, unlike Twice. She sobs while being transformed into Twice and tugs Uraraka's heartstrings. Despite fighting against the Twice clones, she monologs about how she had always wanted to make people happy and could not ignore the tears of even someone as evil as Himiko Toga.

Ochaco Uraraka is simply not content with defeating Toga but seemingly wants to save her.

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 Spoilers: Tokoyami takes on All for One

A large section of My Hero Academia chapter 382 will focus on Tokoyami's battle with All for One. Jiro gives the heroes the instructions to fight Dark Shadow to strengthen it, while Hawks tells him to hold out for as long as he can until the body of AFO has vanished.

Camie creates an aurora-night sky with the help of Inasa's wind. All for One commented that when Dark Shadow is sent back, dealing with these powerful individuals is the most bothersome. My Hero Academia Chapter 382 shows that he still appears dangerous despite looking considerably younger, nearly like a teenager. He launches some kind of black tendril strike on the heroes before taking off.

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 Spoilers: New Hope? Final Thoughts

Certain heroes like Inasa are attempting to pursue All for One, but the worst is yet to come. Soon, as All for One notices the former villain Gigantomachia approaching him on the horizon, he beams. However, the story sets up a massive twist when All for One orders Machia to destroy the surviving heroes, as the scene cuts to Hawk.

The number 2 hero interrupts and says, "Tsukauchi, the situation is actually better than it seems." Suddenly, Machia now flings the entire mountain towards All for One. The last page of chapter 382 depicts a severely injured Kirishima screaming from the top of Machia's head, "You can find us too, Tokoyami! We won't permit him to reach Midoriya!." Next to him is none other than Shinso, using his personal chords!

The chapter introduces new actants to this high-stakes conflict, including Kirishima and Shinso, the latter of whom has thus far received very little screen time. Hopefully, it will change very soon. Although Tokoyami appears to have lost, his supporters continue to believe that their favorite bird-faced child still has some surprises on his sleeve.

The hero's situation appears dire, but conversations between Toga and Uraraka and their shared past offer some hope. Uraraka's desire to save Toga from herself mirrors Deku's willingness to save Shigaraki, and long-time fans of Toga and Shigaraki can only hope they succeed.

Fans can catch up to the My Hero Academia on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, the official website of Viz Media, Shonen Jump+ app. Most international audiences can read My Hero Academia chapter 382 sometime during the second half of Sunday, March 5, 2023.

