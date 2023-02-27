My Hero Academia chapter 381: The Heroes bet their all on Tokoyami and Dark Shadow

My Hero Academia chapter 381, entitled Dark, was officially released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, bringing with it some exciting and interesting developments. Author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is truly giving fans exactly what they want, focusing yet again on the Shiketsu High students in this latest issue.

Fans see an unsung hero from Class 1-A, Tokoyami begin his 15 minutes of fame in My Hero Academia chapter 381. While some fans argue that this plan may backfire catastrophically for the Heroes, it’s nonetheless incredibly exciting to see the aforementioned student get his time to shine.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 sees more Shiketsu students join the fray as Tokoyami thrust into star role

My Hero Academia chapter 381: The winds of fate

My Hero Academia chapter 381 begins with Camie Utsushimi of Shiketsu High commenting on how All For One looks different now that he has a face. All For One getting his face back is a result of his using the Rewind Quirk, which is supposed to be Eri’s. It’s still unclear how he was able to get a copy of her Quirk, but most fans agree that this was done via the Quirk-erasing bullets which use her power.

Nonetheless, Seiji Shishikura of Shiketsu High monologues about how he would love to kill All For One and avenge his prison-guard father. However, he eventually decides that doing so would be giving All For One exactly what he wants. It will also not honor his father’s mission in life, which was to protect.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 then sees several additional Shiketsu High students join the fray. Fans see Pixie-Bob of the Wild, Wild Pussycats notice Fumikage Tokoyami. She then smiles after seeing him, while the Shiketsu High students continue to shout about needing to subdue Toga while simultaneously hitting All For One with long-range attacks.

Inasa’s wind is seen blowing the Twice clones away, while Tsukauchi contacts Hawks. The latter thanks him for the backup, but the former admits that the Shiketsu students were already on their way when they asked for help. Tsukauchi comments on All For One having his old body back, saying that keeping him at Gunga could decide the outcome of the entire war and that he must be kept there.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 then sees All For One explain that he’s only able to steal a Quirk by touching the “true body” of its owner. He likens this to how their strategy in dealing with him has changed, commenting on how they initially decided against using a large force. He then laughs about how the Heroes are throwing caution to the wind and rushing him with bodies at this point.

All For One then uses a Quirk which shoots a massive blast of black lightning at essentially all the Pro Heroes present. Several are seen being taken out by the blast, while Hawks comments on how All For One is combining more Quirks at once than ever before. He then tries to motivate everyone to continue fighting, commenting on how they’ve kept him in place.

My Hero Academia chapter 381: Then and now

My Hero Academia chapter 381 then sees All For One mock their hopes of victory, saying that they’re missing the one man who could have stood up to him. He says they’re not brave, but rather ignorant of All For One’s true power during his peak. He claims this is due to their being born either during All Might’s rise or after he had already made the world a peaceful place.

All For One continues mocking them, calling them ignorant of the feeling of knowing something “imperceptible” is “lurking unseen in the dark.” He’s then interrupted by Inasa’s wind, prompting the young Pro Hero to essentially respond that they learned about that time in history class, even if they didn’t learn All For One’s name.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 sees Inasa continue to say that he’s decided to root for Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor, saying that their hot-blooded passion will beat out fear for the win. Hawks looks on as All For One stands unfazed by Inasa’s words, while the supervillain himself comments on how it might be time to steal a few Quirks.

He releases another black lightning blast at the heroes, while someone from the ground tells Inasa to keep using his Quirk to send the Toga doubles into the air. Despite having been hit in the face by one of All For One’s black lightning bolts, he says he will keep doing this, before turning his attention to All For One and rejecting his “glory days.”

Hawks then internally monologues about how Endeavor, like One For All, has done a great job of linking people’s hearts and paying things forward as well. My Hero Academia chapter 381 then sees All For One internally lamenting “that look” in the Heroes’ eyes, as Pixie-Bob is seen enthusiastically smiling with a hopeful glint in her eyes.

All For One teases them for not daring to approach due to fear of losing their Quirks and tells them to come and meet their fate. Suddenly, a massive shadow with eyes appears behind him, revealed on the next page to be Tokoyami and his Dark Shadow. All For One likens his current sensation to when he knew he needed to dodge the attack on his life-support helmet, while Tokoyami comments that darkness comes in a range of shades.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 sees Tokoyami tell All For One that he doesn’t get to speak of the dark, adding that the “muddied, dismal darkness” he brought about has already been devoured whole by him and Dark Shadow. Tokoyami then comments on how the storm clouds’ arrival and the flames on the trees dying down allowed him to strengthen his power and use it for longer.

It is then revealed that the light in Pixie-Bob’s eyes was due to Tokoyami’s asking her for help with a plan. By having her encase him in a dirt chamber, he was able to “amass darkness” and cause Dark Shadow to grow this large. Tokoyami then claims that All Might told him that because All For One can’t steal Endeavor’s Quirk by touching his flames, he was chosen to support Hawks and Endeavor with Dark Shadow.

He uses Dark Shadow: Total Release as Hawks proudly comments on his protege’s foresight. My Hero Academia chapter 381 then sees Inasa give Tokoyami a tailwind for a boost, while Hawks comments on how training Tokoyami made having his dirty wings worth it. Dark Shadow smashes into All For One with Abyssal Black Body: Light of Baldur as the issue comes to an end.

My Hero Academia chapter 381: In summation

My Hero Academia chapter 381 is an incredibly exciting issue overall, seemingly setting up the final confrontation between the Pro Heroes and All For One. Assuming this is the case, fans should know within the next several issues whether or not Shigaraki truly is Midoriya’s final enemy, or if All For One will fill that role by escaping the Gunga battlefield.

The issue is also incredibly exciting for the influx of Shiketsu High students on the battlefield, even if most are unnamed background characters. It at least shows schools beyond U.A. are capable of training battle-ready Pro Heroes even at such a young age, with essentially all of the known ranked Pro Heroes in the series having come from U.A.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 is also incredibly exciting for seemingly setting up Tokoyami versus All For One in the coming issues. While this fight will no doubt be amazing, there is unfortunately a risk of Tokoyami’s Quirk getting stolen due to its nature. In the same breath, however, this will make for gripping tension which will undoubtedly elevate the bout’s quality.

