My Hero Academia chapter 381 raw scans and spoilers: AFO debuts a new quirk and gets overpowered by Tokoyami’s ultimate power

Contrary to everyone’s fear, My Hero Academia chapter 381 will be published this week as mangaka Horikoshi’s condition seems to have improved. As predicted, the spoilers for the chapter ascertain that the focus remains on Gunga and the battle against All for One takes a new turn.

In the previous chapter, La Brava managed to get UA back up and running. Back in Gunga, AFO decided to go to Tomura and attacked Hawks to get him out of the way. However, it was revealed to be an illusion by Camie as Shiketsu students joined the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 381.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 shows Tokoyami using Dark Shadow as more and more heroes fall at the hands of All for One

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 381 begins with more Shiketsu students arriving at Gunga. They determine that the current objective is restraining Toga and subduing All for One, therefore all people will Long Range Quirks should be engaged in fighting the latter. Shishikura wants to take revenge for his father but reminds himself to honor his legacy.

AFO remarks that the heroes are sending everyone to Gunga because they are desperate. He uses a new quirk to grow wings and discharge black lightning onto his adversaries, similar to Palpatine’s Force Lightning from Star Wars. He injures many heroes, including Kamui Woods and Kinoko, and reminds them that they were born during peacetime, and thus know nothing of AFO’s dark reign.

A flashback shows Daigoro Banjo standing in front of his fallen comrades during the rebellion. My Hero Academia chapter 381 also shows Dabi, completely burnt, flying after Endeavor. Meanwhile, AFO is impressed by Inasa’s quirk and decides to steal it. He uses the winds to his advantage but Inasa is unfazed. AFO easily takes care of the remaining heroes when a veil of darkness appears behind him, giving him the same frightening feeling as when his mask was broken.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 then reveals that the area has been darkened considerably due to the rain clouds, the dying forest fire, and everyone’s combined quirks. Hawks remembers that AFO won’t be able to steal someone’s quirk by touching the output, so he encourages Tokoyami to go all out. Inasa boosts Dark Shadow as Tokoyami attacks AFO with his Black Ankh Baldr.

Final thoughts

Mangaka Horikoshi has always hinted that Dark Shadow might be the most powerful quirk in Class 1-A, capable of surpassing even Bakugo and Todoroki. With everyone’s quirk supporting the evolution of Dark Shadow, Tokoyami may stand a chance against the demon lord. However, Hawks’ evaluation that AFO will not be able to steal Tokoyami’s quirk can be wrong.

Unlike Endeavor’s flames, Dark Shadow is not a simple output of Tokoyami's quirk, but a sentient extension of the boy himself. Additionally, My Hero Academia chapter 381 spoilers make it clear that Dark Shadow is not the only quirk AFO might want to steal. Inasa’s winds are powerful, and should AFO manage to steal them, the heroes will stand no chance against him.

