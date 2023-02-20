My Hero Academia chapter 380 marks the return of Camie and Inasa at the most unexpected moment

Following the sudden three-week break due to mangaka Horikoshi’s declining health, My Hero Academia chapter 380 returned with not only an update on the situation at UA High, but also with the reappearance of several popular faces from Shiketsu High.

In the previous chapter, Shigaraki had managed to break free of AFO’s control and had taken his body back. Deku, determined to both stop Tomura Shigaraki and save Tenko Shimura, immediately dragged him off the floating fortress using BlackWhip, bringing the fight onto the solid ground below.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 moves to Gunga as Inasa, Camie, and Shishikura come to help the heroes

Present Mic tries to save Aizawa (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 380 started at UA High, where La Brava finally got the system to work and relieved Gentle Criminal of his increasingly difficult task of keeping the fortress afloat. La Brava also started a live stream of the battle at UA. The Twice clones pushed Aizawa off the Edge of the floating grounds, with Present Mic jumping after him.

Kurogiri warped them to an unknown destination, saving them and consequently removing Erasure from Tomura’s vicinity. He muttered something about being a protector, but My Hero Academia chapter 380 leaves it unclear whom he was supposed to be protecting. Meanwhile, Tomura had freed himself from BlackWhip and prepared to tackle Deku, who was seen charging at the villain using Fa Jin.

The Shiketsu students arrive (Image via Shueisha)

Back in Gunga, AFO tried to return to UA in order to add his Quirk to Shigaraki’s body, which would overwhelm Tomura’s control. Hawks tried to block his way, but AFO attacked him. However, Hawks disappeared into a puff of smoke, revealing that it was an illusion made by Camie Utsushimi’s quirk. The real Hawks was protected from the attack by Seiji Shishikura’s Quirk.

Shishikura reported that they were initially part of a support group that was waiting for the civilians from UA High, but seeing that no civilians arrived, they decided to aid the heroes against AFO instead. As he said that, Inasa Yoarashi was seen using his winds to gather up all the Twice clones in the vicinity.

Final thoughts

While it is a serious chapter, My Hero Academia chapter 380 also serves to lighten the atmosphere. Following the tumultuous events of chapter 379 and mangaka Horikoshi’s subsequent health scare, this chapter brings readers both a sense of optimism and some well-written humor. One such instance is the official translation of Camie’s dialogue, where her modern internet slang has been hilariously translated into proper English by the translator.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 also heralds a change in the balance between the two warring sides. The villains are decidedly on the backfoot with the intervention from someone as versatile as Camie and as powerful as Inasa. While it’s difficult to say whether Deku can handle Tomura, he has the support of other heroes and his predecessors. The Twice clones are also being managed at both locations. It can be expected that Uraraka, with the help of Asui, can substantially hinder Toga.

Rukasu @RukasuMHA I wonder if the fact that All for One most likely killed Shishikura's father will be brought up during this battle #MHA380 I wonder if the fact that All for One most likely killed Shishikura's father will be brought up during this battle #MHA380 https://t.co/1Vh0HyYgK6

The true worry, then, relates to two battles, both at Gunga. Shishikura, whose father was a guard at Tartarus, may be motivated by revenge, considering that his father's status is unknown after the breakout. Dabi, now in possession of Shoto Todoroki’s ultimate move, is going up against his father, who is emotionally compromised against him. However, as of My Hero Academia chapter 380, there has been no sign of Shoto joining Enji in his battle against Toya.

