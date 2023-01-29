My Hero Academia chapter 379: Shigaraki overpowers All for One and goes up against Deku with full power

My Hero Academia chapter 379 gives readers a glimpse of how Lady Nagant ended up helping the heroes. The chapter also marks the emergence of Tomura Shigaraki’s personality and the beginning of an all-out clash between him and Midoriya.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 hints at an end to the three-way battle between All for One, Tomura, and Tenko inside Shigaraki’s body. While the focus remained at UA for the duration of the chapter, the ending suggests that the focus may shift in the coming issues.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 sees Shigaraki take back control from AFO as Deku drags him down to solid ground for a final battle

In the previous chapter, La Brava managed to take over Skeptic’s systems and have him arrested. Gentle Criminal returned and saved the UA fortress from falling down. Lady Nagant appears as well and shot off one of Shigaraki’s hands. Daigoro Banjo informed Deku that the fusion of Tomura and AFO was coming undone.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 is titled "Hopes."

My Hero Academia chapter 379: the determination of Lady Nagant

Lady Nagant remembers Midoriya's words (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 379 begins with a flashback of the Central Hospital immediately after Kurogiri’s escape. While the heroes were busy bringing everyone inside following the battle, Lady Nagant tried to go out and find the enemy. The doctors refused to tell her anything about the Villains since she was technically a prisoner.

They warned her that her condition was so critical that her wounds reopening would mean certain death. However, Lady Nagant stubbornly wanted to proceed in order to help Midoriya. Understanding the dire situation, Rock Lock took responsibility for her and allowed her to go to the boy’s rescue, giving her a device containing all the information regarding the villains and their location.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 cuts back to the present, when after firing the shot at Shigaraki, Lady Nagant’s body suffers a severe backlash and her wounds reopen. However, remembering how Deku gave her hope and a way to reconnect with her younger, more optimistic self, she resolves to help him more. Just as Shigaraki is about to touch the ground with his other hand, her bullet shoots it off of his body.

My Hero Academia chapter 379: Re-emergence of Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura takes back control (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

In the inner realm of Shigaraki’s body, AFO berates her for trying to be a hero after killing so many innocent people. However, Tomura begins to emerge from within, taunting AFO for failing to use people’s weaknesses to control them. Tomura is aware that AFO tried to use him to exploit All Might’s connection to Nana Shimura and later tried to utilize Tenko’s hatred to steal One for All.

However, Tomura hated the entire process, especially the merging, and hid his origin deep within himself, who has now taken back control. AFO desperately asks Kurogiri to transport him to his corporeal body in the Gunga Mountains, but the nomu seems to be out of control as well, mumbling about friends and Shigaraki. Tomura continues that he does not need One for All because his true purpose remains uncorrupted.

Tenko Shimura and Tomura Shigaraki are both shaped by the Shimura house. Since this world created such a place, both personae want to destroy everything in this world. With this, Tomura completely takes back control and emerges as the Shigaraki of old. He declares to Midoriya that destroying everything will be his salvation.

Since Tomura has healed himself, the floating fortress is no longer an effective prison for him. Considering his choices, Deku wraps BlackWhip around Tomura’s wrist and propels them both off UA and onto the solid ground below. He declares that while he cannot let Shigaraki succeed in his destructive endeavors at any cost, he cannot ignore the crying child who needed help either.

Final Thoughts

Lady Nagant suffers a backlash (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 379 clearly shows that Lady Nagant’s wounds have reopened and she is in critical condition. Given the extent of her previous injuries, it would not be illogical for these to be her final moments. While her bullets could not stop Shigaraki, they gave Izuku the required time to breathe and formulate a plan.

Lady Nagant also gave Tomura an opening to finally wrestle back control. In chapter 361, it was revealed that the persona of Tenko Shimura is locked deep within the Shigaraki/AFO amalgamation. My Hero Academia chapter 379 clarifies that Tomura did that by design and his plan worked.

Given that this appears to be Tomura’s true persona, a mix of Tenko Shimura and Tomura Shigaraki, Deku may be able to form a better connection with him and sway him away from the total destruction that he craves. Conversely, AFO’s days seem to be numbered.

He admitted to Hawks that his body in the Gunga Mountains is on borrowed time and will disappear sometime soon. He had put all of his hopes in Tomura carrying out his will, but now that his psyche has been erased from the merged body, it seems that AFO has no way to return. As of My Hero Academia chapter 379, AFO is set to disappear completely from existence unless an external catalyst interferes.

