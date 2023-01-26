My Hero Academia chapter 379: Why Bakugo returning to the fight will hinder Deku

My Hero Academia chapter 379 spoilers have been releasing throughout the week, bringing with them some truly exciting developments for the series. Following last issue’s return of villains galore, chapter 379 follows suit by explaining how Lady Nagant arrived on the battlefield, as well as seeing the return of Oboro Shirakumo’s personality.

My Hero Academia chapter 379 also saw Tomura Shigaraki reclaiming control of his own body from All For One’s personality, also by holding onto his “origin.” This exciting development then led to Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, pulling Shigaraki out of the flying coffin and onto solid ground, seemingly starting their final fight.

While many fans are expressing a desire to see the currently injured Katsuki Bakugo fight alongside Deku, his presence will likely be more of a hindrance than a help.

My Hero Academia chapter 379: Deku-Shigaraki fight is better left as a one-on-one rather than Bakugo joining in

Why Bakugo’s return may hinder Deku, explained

As fans saw in My Hero Academia chapter 379, Deku and Shigaraki finally seem all set to have their final fight with one another. While the former will be fighting to save Shigaraki himself, the latter will seemingly be fighting to achieve his goal of destroying everything that reminds him of his childhood home.

Presumably, this includes Deku himself, since Shigaraki (real name Tenko Shimura) is the grandson of the previous One For All wielder, Nana Shimura. Thus, many fans expect that part of Shigaraki’s goal involves destroying Deku, the current wielder of One For All, since he represents part of the reason why Shigaraki’s childhood was so hellish.

Thus, it’s expected that their fight set up in My Hero Academia chapter 379 will be one of the most brutal and hard-fought seen in the entire series. While one would assume that Bakugo’s arrival to assist Deku would be helpful, this most likely wouldn’t be the case considering the latter's philosophy as a hero and prior experiences.

The most immediate and pressing concern is that Deku will be prioritizing Bakugo’s safety and well-being over actually doing damage to Shigaraki. This caring nature of is one which has been characterized since the series’ very initial episodes, which saw Deku try and rescue Bakugo from a villain despite having no powers to use.

Considering that the former has powers to use in My Hero Academia chapter 379 and beyond, there will literally be nothing stopping him from prioritizing Bakugo’s life. There’s also the issue that Bakugo is still injured and worn out from his own fight versus Shigaraki, meaning that even if he’s revived, Bakugo will be in no condition whatsoever to fight Shigaraki again.

In summation

All of that being said, Bakugo's return provides not only no tactical benefit to Deku in his fight against Shigaraki, but will actually hurt his chances of success versus the villain. Having to worry about an injured Bakugo will almost surely hold Deku back, forcing him to prioritize the life of his friend rather than securing a victory against his most deadly opponent yet.

