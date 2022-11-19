My Hero Academia Chapter 373: Kurogiri’s origins, explained

Kurogiri's origins could determine what happens to him after My Hero Academia Chapter 373.

Best known for his tactical intelligence, this starter villain has been instrumental to Shigaraki's rise in the criminal underworld. Even after he was captured by the Pro Heroes, Kurogiri still casts a large shadow over everybody. Of course, he didn't always have villainous traits.

Kurogiri suffers from an identity crisis between his old and new persona. He plays a pivotal role in the final war between heroes and villains, since his Warp Gate Quirk can directly alter the outcome of several battles. His origin story contributes a great deal to My Hero Academia Chapter 373.

My Hero Academia Chapter 373 readers should be aware of Kurogiri's origins

He was originally known as Oboro Shirakumo

Long before My Hero Academia Chapter 373, Oboro was a bright young student at U.A. High School. His defining trait was bringing smiles to people's faces. During his second year, he developed a very good relationship with his classmates Shota Aizawa and Hizashi Yamada.

Loud Cloud, Eraser Head, and Present Mic had strong prospects of becoming great heroes. As the hero name suggests, Oboro could generate clouds with his Emitter Quirk. Unfortunately for the young student, he never got to live past high school when he died in the line of duty.

Oboro's death was only seen in the spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. In summary, a gigantic villain attacked several heroes and created massive chaos. The resulting debris crushed Oboro, making him the only casualty of the incident. However, it turns out that AFO's plan went off the rails.

AFO used his corpse for the Nomu experiment

During the Paranormal Liberation War, it was revealed that AFO was responsible for the attack. He wanted to steal Aizawa's Erasure Quirk for himself, but Oboro ended up the unintended victim. Not one to let the crisis go to waste, the villain used his corpse for Kyudai Garaki's latest project.

Kurogiri is classified as a High-End Nomu in My Hero Academia Chapter 373. Unlike most of these powerful monsters, Kurogiri is a highly intelligent person and very much capable of speech.

AFO would also modify the Cloud Quirk so it would become the Warp Gate Quirk. This is why Kurogiri's mist is shaped like a voluminous cloud.

Kurogiri serves and protects his master Shigaraki

AFO gave Kurogiri a specific purpose in life. The latter was meant to serve the needs of Tomura Shigaraki, a potential successor to AFO. Kurogiri would swear his life to look after Shigaraki, no matter the cost. Sadly, as of My Hero Academia Chapter 373, this is still the case.

Kurogiri currently resides in the research facilities of the Central Hospital. This location is strategically important for the final war, since the heroes and villains are trying to recruit him. Present Mic is still trying to appeal to Oboro Shirakumo, but his progress has been very slow.

By the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 373, Kurogiri outright states that he needs to protect Shigaraki. It remains to be seen if Oboro is completely gone. His physical traits are still there, such as the nose bandage, but the Kurogiri personality is still too strong at the moment.

