Hunter x Hunter dub's Pakunoda set to join My Hero Academia cast as Lady Nagant

On Friday, January 23, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that Erica Lindbeck will be joining the My Hero Academia cast as the English dub voice of Lady Nagant. The character was recently introduced in the second half of the anime’s sixth season, for which the dub is soon to begin releasing its episodes.

Lady Nagant’s voice in the Japanese My Hero Academia dub is done by Atsumi Tanezaki, who is best known for her incredibly recent role as Spy x Family’s Anya Forger. Meanwhile, Lindbeck is well-known as the voice of Pakunoda in the English dub of 2011 anime series Hunter x Hunter.

Elijah Joseph Benson @ElijahJosephBe2 So Erica Lindbeck is going to be the Dub actor for Lady Nagant. I believe they made the right chose. You might recognize her from voicing these guys So Erica Lindbeck is going to be the Dub actor for Lady Nagant. I believe they made the right chose. You might recognize her from voicing these guys https://t.co/Qh56FwzkUk

Lady Nagant’s debut in My Hero Academia comes during All For One’s two-pronged breakout of the sub-aquatic prison known as Tartarus. While not directly working with All For One during the breakout, she takes advantage of the ensuing chaos to free herself. Shortly after that, she decides to work with All For One for the benefits it provides to her.

This is all covered in the Tartarus Escapees arc, which fans commonly refer to as the Vigilante arc instead. This colloquial name stems from the arc’s focus on Izuku Midoriya, who is searching for All For One by himself so as to not endanger anyone else. While his mentor, All Might, is alongside him at the arc’s onset, Midoriya eventually abandons him.

This is what the second half of the series’ sixth season will fully adapt, with the first half instead having focused on the Paranormal Liberation War. Moreover, the losses incurred to Pro Heroes by the villains in the Paranormal Liberation War inspire All For One to capitalize on the breakout opportunity.

Erica Lindbeck @ericalindbeck Thank you for the Lady Nagant love. It means so much to me to be a part of this show. It was one that Billy & I loved watching together. I know he would be proud of me 🖤 Thank you for the Lady Nagant love. It means so much to me to be a part of this show. It was one that Billy & I loved watching together. I know he would be proud of me 🖤

Lady Nagant will be a strong presence in the second half of the sixth season, being one of Midoriya’s strongest foes yet. Lindbeck is expected bring more charm and energy to the role, given her extensive credit list that includes being the English dub voice of Demon Slayer’s Daki and Your Lie in April’s Kaori Miyazono.

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi originally launched the My Hero Academia manga, which serves as the anime’s source material, in July 2014. The series debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication, where it remains serialized to this day. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Additionally, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally as new chapters are released.

