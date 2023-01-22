My Hero Academia chapter 378: More villains return as allies while the war takes an unexpected turn

My Hero Academia chapter 378 returns after two weeks and continues to focus on the situation at UA. While La Brava's return as an ally had caused a stir amongst the readers, this chapter further fuels the fire by featuring the return of two more villains whom Deku had previously forgiven.

The chapter also contains a panel of All Might leaving a room with a suitcase. However, it is unclear whether this is a flashback from the Tartarus Escapees arc or a more recent past. My Hero Academia chapter 378 is titled “The Story of How We All Became Heroes, Part 4”

My Hero Academia chapter 378 marks the return of Lady Nagant and Gentle criminal as AFO/Shigaraki fusion is undone

In the previous chapter, Twice’s clones incapacitated Aizawa and Monoma, which led to Shigaraki breaking free and asserting to Deku that he will always be a villain. Despite Gear-Shift making it impossible for Deku to continue, the second user urged him to persevere. Elsewhere, La Brava returned to help the heroes and managed to hack into Skeptic’s servers.

My Hero Academia chapter 378: La Brava corners Skeptic

La Brava's history of tormenting Skeptic (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 378 begins with La Brava recounting how she used to hack into the Feel Good Inc’s servers when she was a recluse and replace their work with Optic Cats. Skeptic seems to have traumatic memories of that incident, which are further fueled when she does the same thing to him this time. He turns his most important computers into humans and tries to run away, but La Brava had broadcast his location to all nearby heroes, and Skeptic is caught by Ms. Joke, Hound Dog, and Shindo.

However, The UA fortress is locked in a crash course, and despite Tsukauchi’s urging, La Brava states that she will have to create a new operating system, which will take time. An officer grumbles that entrusting such a crucial part of the operation to a former villain was unwise, but Tsukauchi replies that he is willing to count that there is something more to the villains, as he learned from Aoyama.

Tsukauchi's thoughts on Villains in My Hero Academia chapter 378 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Back in UA, Kaminari and others rush inside as Mandalay informs everyone of the immediate crash. Kaminari is worried about Monoma and Aizawa after he sees the horde of Twice Clones. The American jets debate whether they should try to hit some of the clones considering they might hit an ally by mistake when they spot someone hovering above the sea. It turns out to be Gentle Criminal, whom both Tsukauchi and La Brava seem to be cheering.

My Hero Academia chapter 378: Two ex-villains return to help the heroes

Gentle Criminal takes a stand at Mikuzu prison (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

A flashback reveals that during the nationwide prison break, Muscular came to liberate the prisoners of Mikuzu prison. Gentle, who was serving his time there, opposed them. Despite being frightened, he drew his courage from Midoriya’s words and prevented every single inmate from escaping. When the authorities wanted to offer him a reward, he asked to see La Brava and later joined the heroes in the war.

At present, Gentle and La Brava affirm their affection for each other while the former uses Gently Super Lover to halt the UA fortress’s fall. When Mandalay relays this information to everyone, Deku immediately realizes that it is Gentle Criminal and is encouraged to fight Shigaraki. Daigoro Banjo appears and warns him that although the fusion between Shigaraki and AFO is undone, Shigaraki cannot be allowed to touch the ground.

Gentle saves UA in My Hero Academia chapter 378 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Just then, a bullet tears through Tomura’s hand, and Tsukauchi continues that while the villains have chosen the wrong path, their origins must be taken into account. He remembers All Might walking out of a room with a suitcase, but it is unclear when this memory is from. In UA, Deku frantically looks around and sees Lady Nagant perched atop a tall building, her gun aimed at Shigaraki.

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 378 disabuses the notion that both Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant were inconsequential to the story in the long run. Not only do they provide the current situation with more variables, but they also justify Deku’s empathetic attitude towards the villains. While neither of them is exceptionally strong, they both have their own merits and can increase the heroes’ chances of winning.

While this also increases Deku’s chances of getting through to Shigaraki, one must remember that none of the three villains who have returned so far had an extensive past of abuse and indoctrination as Tomura does. While Banjo does say that the fusion has been undone, it still remains unclear how much of Tomura’s actions were forced by his merging with AFO, and now that the effect may be removed, how much he would change.

